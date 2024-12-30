Planning to build your own house? Follow THESE Vastu tips while staying in rented property

Many people ignore Vastu principles in rented homes, unaware of the potential impact. This can hinder their dream of owning a home.

Owning a home is a common dream. While renting, many unknowingly make Vastu mistakes that can delay homeownership.

Vastu for Rented Homes

Mistakes affect both tenants and owners. If living alone, you're responsible for Vastu as you use the space. Steel doors are preferred over wooden ones for prosperity.

Vastu Tips for Renting Damaged wooden doors invite negative energy. Steel doors are auspicious. Burn camphor or incense in the evenings to purify the space.

Vastu Tips for Prosperity

Avoid broken items in rented homes. Repair leaky faucets promptly to prevent financial loss. Decorate the main door with auspicious symbols.

