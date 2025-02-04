(PHOTOS) Bianca Censori's 6 weird attires: Check out Kanye West's wife controversial, eye-popping outfits

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have been in the public eye since they first started dating, and they have frequently been at the centre of controversy.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 4, 2025, 3:49 PM IST

Bianca Censori, an Australian model, has been making headlines since her'marriage' to Kanye West — now known as Ye — immediately after the American rapper and record producer terminated his eight-year marriage to media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian.

article_image2

Though the validity of West and Censori's relationship has always been questioned, as they did not originally secure an official marriage license, later reports stated they did. Nonetheless, the two have been in the limelight since the start of their relationship, frequently sparking controversy.

article_image3

The pair made news again, this time at the 67th Grammy Awards on Monday, when Censori's dramatic red carpet presence resulted in their ejection from the event. West and Censori arrived to Crypto.com Arena dressed in all-black and posed for photos with journalists on the red carpet.

article_image4

As the picture shoot went, Censori removed her fur coat, revealing a transparent garment that left her almost nude in front of bystanders. Initially, she removed the coat with her back to the cameras, but the model quickly turned around, almost completely exposing herself in the translucent costume.

article_image5

She then continued to pose for photographs, both with and without West. According to Page Six, cops quickly led the pair outside. However, other accounts stated that Kanye and Bianca departed on their own will and that police never intervened.

article_image6

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Censori reportedly closed her Instagram account after marrying West.

article_image7

Bianca Censori is seen arriving at a photoshoot on January 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. She is currently the head of architecture at YEEZY, the media and fashion brand founded by West.

article_image8

Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. 

article_image9

Rapper Kanye West and Australian model Bianca Censori are seen leaving their hotel on February 28, 2024, in Paris, France. 

article_image10

Bianca Censori is seen after attending the Prototype Show on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. According to LinkedIn, West established media and fashion firm YEEZY, and she is its head of architecture.

