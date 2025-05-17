Parenting Guide: Never do THESE 7 things in front of kids to avoid childhood trauma
Parenting plays a crucial role in shaping a child’s emotional well-being—avoiding certain behaviors can prevent childhood trauma and build a secure foundation for their future.
Children are deeply influenced by their surroundings, especially by their parents' actions. Certain behaviors can leave lasting emotional scars, shaping their future relationships and mental well-being. Here are seven things parents should never do in front of their kids to ensure a healthy upbringing.
1. Fighting or Yelling
Constant arguments or shouting can make children feel unsafe, leading to stress and emotional insecurity. Instead, practice calm and respectful communication.
2. Criticizing or Insulting Others
Speaking negatively about others, including family members, teaches children to judge and criticize rather than show empathy and kindness.
3. Ignoring or Dismissing Their Feelings
When parents brush off a child’s emotions, they may grow up feeling unheard and struggle with expressing their feelings in adulthood.
4. Lying or Breaking Promises
Children learn honesty from their parents. If they see dishonesty or broken promises, they may struggle with trust issues later in life.
5. Using Harsh Words or Name-Calling
Words have power. Constant criticism or name-calling can deeply affect a child’s confidence and self-worth.
6. Excessive Screen Time or Ignoring Them
If parents are always glued to their phones or TV, children may feel neglected and unworthy of attention, impacting their emotional development.
7. Showing Uncontrolled Anger or Aggression
Children mimic what they see. If they witness uncontrolled anger, they may adopt aggressive tendencies or struggle with emotional regulation.