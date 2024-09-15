Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Need to borrow money? 5 tips to avoid debt at end of the month

    Many salaried individuals find themselves short of cash by the end of the month, often resorting to borrowing from friends, colleagues, or acquaintances. This article provides five practical tips for managing finances effectively and avoiding the need to borrow money.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 3:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

    Financial Management

    In today's world, everyone needs money for personal and family management more than ever before. We have to work for it. We work in government, semi-government, and companies and meet our needs with the monthly salary we get.

    article_image2

    Failure to manage finances:

    Do you think financial management is only for employees who get a big salary? The Government of India presents a budget to 143 crore people every five years, so don't you manage the financial expenditure for your family? It is very difficult to budget for the country, but it is not that difficult to plan a budget for the family and household. A little worldly knowledge is enough. If you spend money in a well-planned manner, more than half of the problems in your house will be reduced. Here are some tips for financial management. If you learn and implement them, there will be no shortage of money.

    article_image3

    Understand the pros and cons

    All companies separately list the expenses incurred by the company and the income received by the company to find out their net profit or loss. Accordingly, you can follow this method to track and understand your annual or monthly financial transactions. Essential Expenses: This list includes fixed expenses like electricity bills, mobile bills, children's school fees, groceries, other household necessities. These costs cannot be stopped. Non-essential expenses: Ordering food from outside, buying unnecessary things, and other discretionary expenses. These are controllable costs.

    article_image4

    Save for an emergency fund

    It is natural for anyone to face an emergency in life. Unexpected circumstances increase the financial burden. To deal with this situation.. It is very important to set aside a portion of your income every month for emergencies. This is an emergency fund. Unexpected expenses can be taken care of from the emergency fund. This fund will act as a protection for your family, keeping your monthly budget safe. If you do not save for an emergency fund, you may have to reach out to others in case of an emergency. What will happen if no one helps financially at that time?

    article_image5

    Check and adjust accounts

    It is not enough to list your income and expenses. You should double check everything. Then you will easily understand which expenses are necessary, which are unnecessary and which can be adjusted. As a result, your home budget will also become efficient, unnecessary expenses will be reduced and money will be saved. Then, your salary will come at the end of the month. Therefore, it is important to review your budget regularly.

