National Horse Day 2024: Interesting facts about horses; know types of racing breeds on THIS special day

The National Day of the Horse is observed on December 13 each year to recognise the enormous contributions of these incredible creatures. Celebrate this day by delving into the broad world of racing horses beyond the conventional thoroughbred.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

December 13th is honoured as National Horse Day! This wonderful day honours the amazing creatures that have fascinated humans for decades. Horses, from their formidable presence on the battlefield to their soft company in leisure, have earned their position as treasured citizens of our planet.

article_image2

Horses have a long history connected with human civilisation. They've been used as transportation, collaborators in work and combat, and sources of inspiration for art and literature. This day commemorates their contributions to human life. 

article_image3

Seven Horses

What is the history of the National Day of Horse?

According to the American Horse Council, Congress designated this day in 2004. This day was designated to raise awareness among Americans about the important role of horses. The American Horse Council stated that "In 2004, Congress established December 13th as National Day of the Horse, and it has been commemorated every year since. The day was created to remind Americans of the importance of horses to the country's economy, history, and character.

article_image4

National Day of the Horse is highly significant for various reasons:

It helps us appreciate horses' many roles, including hauling ploughs and waggons, inspiring artists and authors, and partaking in sports and leisure activities. National Horse Day highlights the significance of horse care and ethical ownership. It inspires us to think about the needs of these creatures and fight for their ethical care.

article_image5

It promotes awareness of the issues that horses endure, such as neglect, abuse, and the suffering of unwanted horses in rescue facilities. This can motivate people to take action and launch projects to enhance their well-being.

article_image6

What are the different types of race horses?

There's more to racing horses than the sleek Thoroughbreds roaring down the flat track! Here's a summary of some of the most prevalent varieties you might encounter:

Flat Racing:

Thoroughbreds are the unquestioned kings of flat racing, with explosive speed, stamina, and a beautiful physique. They compete in various lengths and styles, including sprints and classic long-distance races.

article_image7

Arabian: These adaptable horses are known for their endurance and agility, and they frequently compete in shorter flat races and endurance events. Their delicate motions and unique dished faces are stunning to see.

Quarter Horses are bred for explosive bursts of speed over short distances, and they dominate quarter-mile and barrel races. Their strong bulk and lightning-fast acceleration make them incredibly exciting to watch.

article_image8

Appaloosa: These spotted beauties are noted for their distinctive coat patterns and mild demeanour. While not as prevalent in flat racing, they do race in shorter distances and endurance competitions.

Jump Racing:

Thoroughbreds excel in both flat and jump racing. They have the athleticism and stamina to overcome obstacles and fences on difficult courses.

article_image9

Anglo-Arabians are a mix between Thoroughbreds and Arabians, combining the former's speed with the latter's endurance and jumping abilities. They thrive at steeplechases and other tough jump events.

Irish Thoroughbreds: These horses were bred expressly for jump racing and are recognised for their bravery, stamina, and leaping ability. They dominated the Grand National and other significant European jump competitions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Christmas Special: How to make gingerbread without oven NTI

Christmas Special: How to make gingerbread without oven

Must-Visit religious destinations in India: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar and beyond NTI

Must-Visit religious destinations in India: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar and beyond

Ed Sheeran's 2025 India tour: Tickets on sale TODAY; find out where and how to book AJR

Ed Sheeran's 2025 India tour: Tickets on sale TODAY; find out where and how to book

Guruvayur Ekadashi Today december 11 2024 significance, puja timings, history anr

Guruvayur Ekadashi Today; Know significance of this Ekadashi

Top 10 Indian Beaches 2024 Goa Andaman Kerala Chennai Pondicherry anr

Mahabalipuram Beach to Agonda Beach: India's top 10 beaches to travel before 2024 ends

Recent Stories

Director Vikramaditya Motwane slams Pushpa 2 makers for monopolizing theaters; Read on NTI

Director Vikramaditya Motwane slams Pushpa 2 makers for monopolizing theaters; Read on

How to manage finances and smart tips to avoid end-of-month borrowing? gcw

How to manage finances and smart tips to avoid end-of-month borrowing?

Good news for job seekers: PM to hand over appointment letters to thousands AJR

Good news for job seekers: PM to hand over appointment letters to thousands

'Gurgaon is wild': Woman's house hunt rejected for having 'serious boyfriend', Internet reacts; see VIRAL post shk

'Gurgaon is wild': Woman's house hunt rejected for having 'serious boyfriend', Internet reacts; see VIRAL post

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV unveiled with 2 battery pack options check details gcw

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV unveiled with 2 battery pack options | Check details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon