National Bird Day 2026: Which bird represents which state? See the list
National Bird Day 2026: India's national bird is the peacock, but did you know that each Indian state also has its own state bird? On January 5th, National Bird Day, find out the complete list of all state birds of India and their special features
National Bird Day 2026
Celebrated on Jan 5, National Bird Day aims to conserve birds and their habitats. While the peacock is India's national bird, each state has its own bird symbol. These birds represent local biodiversity and culture. On this day, discover the unique state birds of India and their special traits.
State Birds of North, Central, and West India
- Andhra Pradesh's state bird is the parrot, symbolizing greenery and life.
- Arunachal Pradesh has the Hornbill, revered in tribal culture.
- Assam's White-winged Duck is among the rare birds.
- Bihar chose the sparrow, a bird connected to everyday life.
- Chhattisgarh's Hill Myna is famous for mimicking human speech.
- Goa's Bulbul represents the state's biodiversity.
- Gujarat's Greater Flamingo is the pride of its saltwater lakes.
- Haryana's Black Francolin is linked to fields and rural life.
- Himachal Pradesh's Jujurana is a symbol of mountain wildlife.
State Birds of East and Northeast India
- Jharkhand's state bird, the Koel, is known for its sweet voice.
- Manipur and Mizoram share Mrs. Hume’s Pheasant, a rare and protected bird.
- Meghalaya's Hill Myna is a symbol of its dense forests.
- Nagaland's Blyth’s Tragopan is known for its colorful feathers.
- Tripura's Green Imperial Pigeon is a quiet bird living in tall trees.
- West Bengal's White-throated Kingfisher is easily seen near water bodies.
- Sikkim's Blood Pheasant represents the biodiversity of the Himalayan region.
State Birds of South India
- Karnataka, Odisha, and Telangana's state bird is the Indian Roller, considered auspicious.
- Kerala's Great Hornbill symbolizes the richness of its rainforests.
- Tamil Nadu's Emerald Dove conveys a message of peace and greenery.
- Andhra's parrot and Kerala's hornbill show how rich South India is in bird diversity.
State Birds of Other States
- Madhya Pradesh's Dudhraj is famous for its long tail.
- Maharashtra's Hariyal plays a key role in seed dispersal in forests.
- Punjab's Baaz (Northern Goshawk) symbolizes power and courage.
- Rajasthan's Godawan (Great Indian Bustard) is a critically endangered species.
- Uttar Pradesh's Sarus Crane is a symbol of lifelong love and loyalty.
- Uttarakhand's Monal is very attractive due to its colorful feathers.
National Bird Day reminds us that protecting these birds is key to securing nature and our future.
