Nainital to Jaipur: Top 5 December destinations near Delhi for perfect getaway

From Agra's iconic Taj Mahal to the scenic beauty of Nainital and Shimla, explore the top 5 December destinations near Delhi, offering a perfect winter getaway.

Discover the top 5 December destinations near Delhi, offering a perfect winter escape. From historical landmarks like Agra's Taj Mahal to the serene hill stations of Nainital and Shimla, there's something for everyone.

Agra

Just a 3-hour drive from Delhi, Agra is home to the iconic Taj Mahal. December's cool weather makes it ideal for exploring this historical marvel, along with other attractions like Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri, all while avoiding the summer crowds.

Jaipur

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur offers a blend of history, culture, and stunning architecture. Visit the Hawa Mahal, Amber Fort, and City Palace while enjoying the pleasant December weather, perfect for exploring the city's vibrant markets and rich heritage.

Nainital

A serene hill station just 6 hours from Delhi, Nainital boasts a pleasant December climate, ideal for boating on Naini Lake, hiking, and exploring the beautiful Snow View Point. The snow-capped peaks in winter make it a picture-perfect destination.

Rishikesh

A peaceful retreat for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts, Rishikesh is perfect for a December getaway. Enjoy yoga, river rafting, and spiritual experiences, along with the breathtaking views of the Ganges River and surrounding mountains, all under clear winter skies.

Shimla

Shimla’s colonial charm, snow-covered landscapes, and pleasant December weather make it an ideal winter retreat. Enjoy the famous Mall Road, visit Jakhoo Temple, and experience scenic views from Kufri, making it one of the top hill stations near Delhi.

Latest Videos