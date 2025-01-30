Mystery of train coach numbers: What they reveal about your journey
Each coach on a train has a unique number. This article delves into the details of these numbers and what they signify.
Secrets of Train Coach Numbers
Millions travel by train daily in India, especially during holidays and festivals. Even on regular days, securing a reservation is challenging.
People prefer train travel for comfortable long journeys. Each train and coach has a unique number. This article explains the meaning of the 5-digit coach numbers.
Train Coach Numbers Explained
The first two digits of the coach number indicate the year of manufacture. For example, '08' in '08437' signifies the year 2008. The last three digits represent the coach class.
Decoding Train Coach Numbers
The last three digits indicate the coach type (AC, sleeper, etc.). 001-025: AC First Class; 026-050: Combined AC 1 & AC 2 Tier; 051-100: AC 2 Tier; 101-150: AC 3 Tier.
Sleeper Coach Numbers Explained
151-200: CC (AC Chair Car); 201-400: SL (Second Class Sleeper); 401-600: GS (General Second Class); 601-700: 2S (Second Seating/Jan Shatabdi Chair Car); 701-800: Luggage; 801+: Pantry, Generator, or Mail.