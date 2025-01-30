Mystery of train coach numbers: What they reveal about your journey

Each coach on a train has a unique number. This article delves into the details of these numbers and what they signify.

article_image1
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 11:01 AM IST

Secrets of Train Coach Numbers

Millions travel by train daily in India, especially during holidays and festivals. Even on regular days, securing a reservation is challenging.

People prefer train travel for comfortable long journeys. Each train and coach has a unique number. This article explains the meaning of the 5-digit coach numbers.

article_image2

Train Coach Numbers Explained

The first two digits of the coach number indicate the year of manufacture. For example, '08' in '08437' signifies the year 2008. The last three digits represent the coach class.

article_image3

Decoding Train Coach Numbers

The last three digits indicate the coach type (AC, sleeper, etc.). 001-025: AC First Class; 026-050: Combined AC 1 & AC 2 Tier; 051-100: AC 2 Tier; 101-150: AC 3 Tier.

article_image4

Sleeper Coach Numbers Explained

151-200: CC (AC Chair Car); 201-400: SL (Second Class Sleeper); 401-600: GS (General Second Class); 601-700: 2S (Second Seating/Jan Shatabdi Chair Car); 701-800: Luggage; 801+: Pantry, Generator, or Mail.

