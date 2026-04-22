Moroccan Beauty Rituals for Glowing Skin and Healthy Hair This Summer; Read On
Summer heat can take a toll on both skin and hair, leaving them dull, oily, and prone to damage. Moroccan beauty rituals offer natural, effective ways to restore glow, hydration, and overall health.
This is Rhassoul clay, which comes from the Atlas Mountains. This mineral-rich clay is famous for deep cleaning both skin and hair. You can mix it with rose water and apply it to get clean, glowing skin. This mineral is available in the market, so get some this summer to keep your skin glowing.
In Morocco, they use henna for more than just colouring hair. It's also great for strengthening and conditioning. It gives your hair a natural shine and makes it look thicker. Applying henna in summer also has a cooling effect, leaving your hair fragrant, thick, and shiny.
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