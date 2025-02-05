Moose Cheese to Caviar-10 Worlds Most Expensive Foods Indulge in Luxury

We usually expect restaurant bills to be in the hundreds or thousands. But what if the bill runs into lakhs? Would you believe such expensive food exists? What could possibly justify such a price? Take a look.

We regularly consume a variety of food items. Our choices depend on our lifestyle and financial status. Some prefer simple meals, while others opt for more expensive options. But have you ever tasted food worth lakhs? Do you know about the world's most expensive foods? One of the most expensive food items is the black watermelon, a unique fruit from Japan, also known as Densuke watermelon. These can fetch up to around 4.5 lakhs at auction.

Iberian Ham

Iberian Ham is considered the finest ham globally, made from the hind legs of black pigs. Cured for 24 to 36 months, it's a popular dinner delicacy costing over 3 lakhs.

Moose Cheese

Moose cheese, one of the world's priciest cheeses, is made from moose milk. Using 5 liters of milk per batch, the Moose House Farm in Sweden sells about 300 kg annually, priced at $455 per pound.

Ayam Cemani Black Chicken

The Ayam Cemani, a rare Indonesian breed, costs over 14,000 rupees per bird locally and thousands of dollars internationally.

Saffron

Saffron, a spice that is used in many different types of cooking, is cultivated in large quantities throughout Asia and has a distinctive sweet smell.

Vanilla

Madagascar vanilla pods, containing 1-2% vanillin, cost over 43,000 rupees per pound. It's a labor-intensive crop.

Kopi Luwak

Kopi Luwak, the world's most expensive coffee, costs around 52,000 rupees per kilo. It's made from beans partially digested and excreted by civet cats.

Matsutake Mushroom

Harvested annually, Matsutake mushrooms are among the world's priciest, costing up to 44,000 rupees per kilo.

Wagyu Beef

Wagyu beef, from Japanese cattle, is known for its marbling and costs up to 40,000 rupees per kilo. Raising these cattle is expensive.

Caviar

The Guinness World Record's most expensive caviar comes from a 100-year-old albino beluga sturgeon. These fish eggs are a delicacy.

