Monsoon Magic: 5 fruits that help in boosting immunity this season
Monsoon Magic: During the monsoon, our immune system can weaken, making us prone to infections. Including seasonal fruits rich in vitamins and antioxidants helps boost immunity and keep illnesses at bay
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Monsoon Magic
Monsoon brings a rise in infections, but eating seasonal fruits rich in vitamins and antioxidants can naturally boost your immunity and keep you healthy throughout the damp, rainy season.
Jamun (Indian Blackberry)
Jamun has strong antibacterial and antioxidant properties. It helps regulate blood sugar levels, supports digestion, and builds resistance against common infections.
Pear
Loaded with fiber, vitamin C, and potassium, pears help reduce inflammation and fight off cold and flu symptoms. Their hydrating properties also help maintain fluid balance during humid weather.
Guava
Guava is a vitamin C powerhouse—more than oranges! It boosts immunity, helps fight infections, and is great for respiratory health, which is especially important in damp monsoon weather.
Papaya
Rich in vitamin C, papaya enhances white blood cell function and strengthens immunity. It also contains digestive enzymes like papain, which reduce inflammation and aid digestion.
Pomegranate
Packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients like vitamin C, pomegranates help fight bacterial and viral infections. They also improve blood circulation and promote heart health.