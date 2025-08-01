Image Credit : Freepik

Monsoon anxiety can be defined as a seasonal mental health complication that shows symptoms like depression, anxiety, or irritability especially during the rainy seasons. Such symptoms often include:

Low availability of sunlight, which affects serotonin levels-the ''feel good'' hormone

Low activity level since people mostly remain indoors

Gloomy weather that may invoke feelings of loneliness or past trauma

People who have such pre-existing conditions as depression, OCD, or anxiety disorders may find the monsoon season specifically tough.

Common Symptoms of Monsoon Anxiety

Endless fatigue or low energy

Frequent changes in mood and irritability

Feeling unmotivated or unproductive

Changes in the way you eat or sleep

Heightened stress or panic without just cause

For days that hang from this type of symptom with every rain shower, the likelihood is that it is linked to monsoons and is not something to be ignored.