    5 essential things every man should carry on beach

    First Published May 4, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    The summer months have arrived, and we're sure you're searching for an excuse to wear your new flip flops and shorts. Check out our list of essentials, which includes anything from sunscreen to an extra pair of towels.

    If that's the case, lads, you need to start planning your beach vacation right away. Here is a list of a few items you should bring to the beach.

    Sunglasses a must!

    At the beach, you'll need sunglasses. If you want to avoid fine lines and wrinkles and squinting your eyes due to the sun, don't leave your glasses at home.

    To compliment your glasses is a hat!

    Pack your hat in addition to your sunglasses. First, it's fashionable, and second, you need it to protect yourself from the sun's rays.

    Also Read: Sitting for long hours? Neck, back pain to blood clots, 5 health issues you can get

    Sun screen for your body

    Do we really need to explain why you need sunscreen? And it is not only for women. If you don't use sunscreen, you'll be charredand have massive tan  when you get home. Furthermore, the acne outbreak will make your day worse.

    Also Read | 5 ways how you can add spice to your sex life

    Also Read | Planning romantic date night at home? Here are 5 tips to ace it

    slippers

    Extra flip flops

    It is preferable to have an extra one than none at all. Don't you agree? You may use the extra one to sit on if your skin becomes sensitive from the beach sand.

    Extra clothes too, please!

    Carry clothing that are light and comfortable. Also, ensure that they are simple to remove and re-wear, as you will be doing a lot of that at the beach. 

    P.s. Don't forget to carry towel too. It might come in handy.

    Also Read | Do you have summer tan? Here are easy skin care tips for this season

