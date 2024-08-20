Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Marigold to Sunflower: 7 garden flowers that are perfect for beginners to start planting

    Embarking on a gardening journey is an exciting venture, especially for beginners who seek to add a touch of nature to their surroundings. Selecting flowers that are easy to grow, resilient, and low-maintenance can significantly enhance the gardening experience. These seven garden flowers not only provide stunning visual appeal but also require minimal effort, making them ideal choices for those just starting out in the world of gardening

    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    Flowers

    Starting a garden can be both exciting and daunting for beginners. Choosing the right flowers can make the process smoother and more enjoyable. Opting for hardy, low-maintenance flowers ensures success and fosters a love for gardening. Here are seven garden flowers that are perfect for beginners, offering vibrant colors and ease of care

    Marigold

    Marigolds are vibrant and versatile flowers known for their bright hues of orange and yellow. They are incredibly easy to grow from seeds and thrive in sunny spots. Marigolds are hardy and can tolerate poor soil conditions, making them perfect for beginners. Their blooms last throughout the summer, and they also help repel pests like aphids and nematodes, benefiting the rest of your garden

    Petunia

    Petunias are popular for their wide range of colors and patterns, including solid, striped, and multi-colored varieties. They flourish in full sun and well-drained soil. Petunias are low-maintenance and only require regular watering and occasional deadheading to promote continuous blooming. Their vibrant flowers and trailing growth make them ideal for garden beds and hanging baskets

    Zinnia

    Zinnias are known for their bold and bright colors, ranging from pinks and reds to oranges and yellows. They grow quickly and are highly resilient to heat and drought, making them a great choice for beginners. Zinnias thrive in full sun and well-drained soil. They require minimal care, with just regular watering and occasional deadheading to encourage more blooms

    Sunflower

    Sunflowers are iconic for their large, cheerful blooms and towering presence. They are easy to grow from seeds and thrive in full sun. Sunflowers prefer well-drained soil and can tolerate varying soil conditions. They grow quickly and provide a striking visual impact, making them a favorite among novice gardeners. Their large blooms also attract pollinators like bees and butterflies

    Cosmos

    Cosmos are known for their delicate, feathery foliage and bright, daisy-like flowers that come in various colors such as pink, white, and orange. They are easy to grow from seeds and thrive in full sun. Cosmos are drought-tolerant and require minimal care, making them perfect for beginner gardeners. Their airy, informal look adds charm to garden beds and borders

    Pansy

    Pansies are cherished for their wide array of colors and patterns, including solid, bi-color, and face-like designs. They are cool-weather flowers that thrive in partial to full sun. Pansies prefer well-drained soil and regular watering. They are low-maintenance and can bloom from early spring through fall, providing a splash of color throughout various seasons

    Nigella (Love-in-a-Mist)

    Nigella, or Love-in-a-Mist, is a unique flower with delicate, feathery foliage and striking, star-shaped blooms in shades of blue, white, and pink. They are easy to grow from seeds and prefer full sun to partial shade. Nigella is low-maintenance, requiring only regular watering and well-drained soil. Their interesting appearance and easy care make them ideal for beginner gardeners

