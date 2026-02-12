Maha Shivratri 2026: Qutub Minar Looks Small Before These 10 Tallest Shiva Statues
When is Mahashivratri: Lord Shiva is the most prominent among the Trimurti. Many of his huge statues are installed in different parts of our country. Some of these statues are quite ancient, while others have been recently installed.
Where is the tallest statue of Lord Shiva?
Where is the biggest statue of Lord Shiva: This year, the festival of Mahashivratri will be celebrated on Sunday, February 15th. This festival is famous for devotion to Lord Shiva. On this day, crowds of Mahadev's devotees flock to Shiva temples. There are many huge statues of Lord Shiva in our country, but few people know about them.
One of these statues is even taller than the Qutub Minar. See the 10 tallest statues of Mahadev in the pictures ahead…
The tallest statue of Mahadev is installed in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Its height is about 351 feet, while the Qutub Minar is 240 feet tall. By this measure, even the Qutub Minar is small in front of this Shiva statue. People come from far and wide to see this huge Shiva statue.
65 feet high Shiva statue in Bengaluru
There is a place called Kemp Fort on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru. Here stands a 65-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva. This statue is in a yoga posture, i.e., a seated position. The statue is made of white marble. It was installed on Mahashivratri, February 26, 1995.
123 feet high Shiva statue in Karnataka
A huge statue of Mahadev is installed near the Arabian Sea coast in Murudeshwara, Karnataka, with a height of about 123 feet. This statue is located on Kanduka Hill. It was created by an artist named R. N. Shetty and was installed in 2006. Thousands of people visit it daily.
100 feet Shiva statue in Haridwar
Haridwar in Uttarakhand is one of the country's major pilgrimage sites. Here, a 100-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva is installed in Vivekananda Park near Har Ki Pauri. This statue is one of Haridwar's main attractions. Devotees come from far and wide to see it. The statue is visible from a great distance.
76 feet high Shiva statue in Jabalpur
In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, there is the Kachnar Shiva Temple. A 76-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva made of white marble is installed here. The statue is placed on top of a cave, which also houses replicas of the 12 Jyotirlingas. This place is one of the major tourist spots in Madhya Pradesh.
85 feet high statue of Uttara Kannada, Karnataka
The Shiva of Murudeshwara towers above the Arabian Sea in Uttara Kannada, Karnataka, reaching a height of 123 feet. It is renowned as the second highest Shiva statue in the world and the temple's tallest Raja Gopura. This gigantic sculpture serves as a symbol of heavenly splendour, enticing pilgrims and visitors to its stunning coastline setting.
82 feet high Shiva statue in Dwarka
In Dwarka, Gujarat, lies Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Nearby is an 82-foot-tall and 25-foot-wide statue of Lord Shiva. This huge statue is in a meditative posture. After the Jyotirlinga, this statue is the second main attraction of the place.
143 feet high Shiva statue in Nepal
In India's neighboring country, Nepal, there is also a huge statue of Mahadev. It is known as Kailashnath Mahadev. This statue is located in Sanga, in the Bhaktapur district of Nepal. Its height is about 143 feet. The construction of this statue began in 2004 and was completed in 2011.
61 feet Shiva statue in Odisha
A large statue of Lord Shiva is also installed in Odisha. This statue is on top of Beleshwar hill in Bhanjanagar, Ganjam district, and is about 61 feet tall. The statue was installed in 2013. It is also called Chandrashekhar Mahadev. It is a major tourist and pilgrimage site in Odisha.
Shiva statue of Sikkim
In the city of Namchi in Sikkim, there is a hill called Solophok. On this hill stands a huge 108-foot-tall statue of Mahadev. This statue depicts Mahadev's Kirateshwar avatar. It was installed in 2011. There are other beautiful statues around it as well.
