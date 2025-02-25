Maha Shivratri 2025 Holiday: Are banks, Indian stock market open on February 26? Here's what we know

Bank Holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: On Wednesday, February 26, banks will stay closed in certain states because of Mahashivratri. On the other hand, Indian stock markets, represented by the benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex, will also be closed.

Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 5:11 PM IST

Bank Holiday Tomorrow, Mahashivratri: Mahashivratri, one of the most significant and revered Hindu festivals, is celebrated with great devotion across the country. Consequently, banks will be closed on the day in states like Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

The festival of Mahashivratri honours Lord Shiva's grace, who is regarded as the Adi Guru or the original guru from whom the Yogic tradition derives. The date of this year's Mahashivratri celebration is Wednesday, February 26. Apart from the banks, all government and private schools, as well as colleges, will be closed on February 26. 

The Indian financial markets, represented by the key indexes Nifty50 and Sensex, will be closed, to observe Maha Shivratri. 

Bank holiday on Mahashivratri 2025: What banking services will be available?

In Maharashtra, public transport, hospitals and emergency response units will all continue to run normally even though banks will be closed for Mahashivratri and other regional holidays as well.

Depending on their specific rules, shopping malls, private companies, and commercial buildings are anticipated to stay open. Customers are encouraged to pay for bank-related functions ahead of time.

Maha Shivratri

Significance of Mahashivratri
Mahashivaratri is celebrated as a symbolic event that promotes a rebirth of consciousness by banishing ignorance and darkness. On this holy night, Lord Shiva is said to have thrilled his followers with a captivating and divine dance that symbolized the cycles of creation, preservation, and destruction.
 
Devotees worship Lord Shiva and present the Shivling with milk and flowers on the day of Mahashivratri. On February 27, the Nishita Kaal Puja, also known as the midnight worship, is scheduled from 12:09 to 12:59 a.m.

