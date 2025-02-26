Maha Shivaratri 2025: Worship Shiva with Yellow Mustard for Blessings!

MahaShivratri 2025 Worshipping Lord Shiva With Yellow Mustard : It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva with yellow mustard on Maha Shivaratri will remove all troubles.

article_image1
Richa Barua
Feb 26, 2025

Maha Shivaratri: Worship Shiva with Yellow Mustard for Relief!

MahaShivratri 2025 Worshipping Lord Shiva With Yellow Mustard : The Maha Shivaratri festival is celebrated every year in a grand manner. This year it is celebrated on Wednesday, February 26th. On Maha Shivaratri, people perform poojas to Shiva throughout the day, fast, and stay awake all night. Moreover, on this day, devotees worship the Shivling with many items. In particular, it is believed that performing Palabhishekam brings peace and happiness to the home. But whether you offer anything or not, it is believed that offering just one thing to Shiva on this Shivaratri will remove all your troubles. Let's see what it is in full.

article_image2

Maha Shivaratri: Worship Shiva with Yellow Mustard for Relief!

You don't need an introduction to mustard. But have you ever heard of yellow mustard? It is said that offering it to Shiva on Shivaratri brings many benefits.

Why should yellow mustard be offered?

Yellow mustard is considered sacred for worship. That is why it is used in pooja. Offering it to the Shivling purifies the environment. Similarly, the positive energy remains as it is. It is believed that if you want to reduce negative energy, you can offer it to the Shivling. It also prevents evil eye. Offering it to the Shivling removes the defects of the planet Jupiter. Economic prosperity will increase.

article_image3

Maha Shivaratri: Worship Shiva with Yellow Mustard for Relief!

For this, you must first take a good bath. After that, decorate the pooja plate beautifully. Now put yellow mustard in it and take it to the temple. After this, perform Jalabhishekam to Shiva and offer this yellow mustard to Shiva. By offering this, all the negativity in your house will be removed. Also, Shiva's blessings will be upon you. All your troubles will be solved.

 

article_image4

Maha Shivaratri: Worship Shiva with Yellow Mustard for Relief!

These things should be kept in mind on Mahashivratri. That is, on Mahashivratri, you should wake up in the morning and take a bath. After that, wear new clothes and start this fast. After that, go to the temple and worship Shiva. Then, this fast should be completed by giving Aarti in the evening. With this your pooja will be completed. Also, your wish will be fulfilled.

