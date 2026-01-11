- Home
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2026: 20 Inspiring Quotes to Remember the Great Leader
Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death anniversary is observed every January 11. A fitting tribute is to follow his ideals. Here are 20 valuable quotes from Shastri Ji to inspire and share.
India's second PM, Lal Bahadur Shastri, embodied simplicity and honesty. On his death anniversary, we remember him as a thinker whose words, like 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,' still inspire.
Lal Bahadur Shastri's Valuable Sayings
- 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' (Hail the soldier, Hail the farmer).
- 'Tough times are the real test of a person.'
- 'Freedom without discipline is meaningless.'
- 'There is no religion greater than serving the country.'
- 'In a democracy, the people are supreme.'
Lal Bahadur Shastri Motivational Quotes
- 'Honesty is the true strength.'
- 'Leadership means sacrifice and responsibility.'
- 'Peace comes from courage, not weakness.'
- 'A country's progress is tied to respecting its farmers and laborers.'
- 'Simplicity makes life great.'
Lal Bahadur Shastri Motivational Quotes
- 'True nationalism is not separate from humanity.'
- 'Following the law is the foundation of democracy.'
- 'Understanding duties before rights is essential.'
- 'Patience is the greatest strength in times of crisis.'
- 'The nation's security is paramount.'
- 'Self-reliance is what makes a country strong.'
Lal Bahadur Shastri Life Lessons
- 'The people's trust is the government's real capital.'
- 'The right decision is one that is in the nation's interest.'
- 'There should be no compromise on truth and morality.'
- 'The purpose of politics is service, not power.'
