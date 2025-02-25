Ladakh tour: Enjoy cool summer with IRCTC's budget-friendly package

IRCTC Ladakh Tour Package 2025: IRCTC offers a budget-friendly 6 nights, 7 days package for a Ladakh trip. This trip includes visits to Shanti Stupa, Nubra Valley, and many other places.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 8:35 AM IST

Ladakh Tour Package

Ladakh is a very special and beautiful place in India. You can only travel here for a few months of the year. Pangong Lake, the world's highest saltwater lake, is located here.

budget 2025
article_image2

IRCTC Ladakh Tour

Ladakh is also known as the "Land of High Passes" due to its high mountains. If you also want to go on a Ladakh trip, you have a good opportunity.

article_image3

IRCTC Ladakh Tour Package Price

IRCTC is offering a super Ladakh tour package. This IRCTC tour package is for 6 nights and 7 days. The price of this tour package is ₹60,700.

article_image4

IRCTC Ladakh Tour Package Online Booking

You can see many amazing places including Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace, Gurudwara Pathar Sahib, and Nubra Valley. You can take a Ladakh trip with this IRCTC package.

article_image5

IRCTC Ladakh Tour Booking

Now, travellers can book the Ladakh tour package offered by the Indian Railways by visiting THIS website

article_image6

IRCTC Ladakh Tour Places

With this package offered by IRCTC, you can peacefully enjoy the beauty of Ladakh. The best time to plan a Ladakh trip is from April to July.

article_image7

IRCTC Ladakh Tour Activities

You can go bike riding on a Ladakh trip. You can camp near Pangong and Tso Moriri Lake on a Ladakh trip. Trekking in Ladakh is a super experience.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks shk

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks

Suniel Shetty, PETA India and CUPA gift life-size mechanical elephant to Shri Umamaheshwara Veerabhadreshwara Temple RBA

Suniel Shetty, PETA India and CUPA gift life-size mechanical elephant to Shri Umamaheshwara Temple

Thyroid superfoods: Fight fatigue and weakness with THESE diet changes MEG

Thyroid superfoods: Fight fatigue and weakness with THESE diet changes

Sharing a Room with Your Sister? Important Dos and Don'ts for a Stronger Bond MEG

Sharing a Room with Your Sister? Important Dos and Don'ts for a Stronger Bond

Travel guide: 5 most Photogenic beaches of the world for perfect clicks MEG

Travel guide: 5 most Photogenic beaches of the world for perfect clicks

Recent Stories

CM Yogi highlights unity and solidarity at ghat during Budget session

CM Yogi highlights unity and solidarity at ghats during Budget session

Big weather change ahead: IMD predicts rain in north India, temperature to drop AJR

Big weather change ahead: IMD predicts rain in north India, temperature to drop

Gold price RISES high: Check 24k gold rates on February 25 ATG

Gold price RISES high: Check 24k gold rates on February 25

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in iwh

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in

Weather alert: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh experience lower temperatures but unbearable humidity AJR

Weather alert: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh experience lower temperatures but unbearable humidity

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon