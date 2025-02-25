Ladakh tour: Enjoy cool summer with IRCTC's budget-friendly package

IRCTC Ladakh Tour Package 2025: IRCTC offers a budget-friendly 6 nights, 7 days package for a Ladakh trip. This trip includes visits to Shanti Stupa, Nubra Valley, and many other places.

Ladakh Tour Package

Ladakh is a very special and beautiful place in India. You can only travel here for a few months of the year. Pangong Lake, the world's highest saltwater lake, is located here.

IRCTC Ladakh Tour

Ladakh is also known as the "Land of High Passes" due to its high mountains. If you also want to go on a Ladakh trip, you have a good opportunity.

IRCTC Ladakh Tour Package Price

IRCTC is offering a super Ladakh tour package. This IRCTC tour package is for 6 nights and 7 days. The price of this tour package is ₹60,700.

IRCTC Ladakh Tour Package Online Booking

You can see many amazing places including Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace, Gurudwara Pathar Sahib, and Nubra Valley. You can take a Ladakh trip with this IRCTC package.

IRCTC Ladakh Tour Booking

Now, travellers can book the Ladakh tour package offered by the Indian Railways by visiting THIS website

IRCTC Ladakh Tour Places

With this package offered by IRCTC, you can peacefully enjoy the beauty of Ladakh. The best time to plan a Ladakh trip is from April to July.

IRCTC Ladakh Tour Activities

You can go bike riding on a Ladakh trip. You can camp near Pangong and Tso Moriri Lake on a Ladakh trip. Trekking in Ladakh is a super experience.

