Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khirsu to Chopta: 7 offbeat winter destinations in Uttarakhand

    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    From Khirsu to Chopta, discover 7 offbeat destinations in Uttarakhand. Explore tranquil landscapes and hidden gems in this winter travel guide.

    article_image1

    Each of these places in Uttarakhand offers a unique experience, whether it's the tranquility of Khirsu, the adventure of trekking in Munsiyari, or the spiritual vibes of Mana and Kausani. It's a diverse state with something for every type of traveler.

    article_image2

    Khati Village

    Khati is a small village in the Pindar Valley, situated on the trekking route to the Pindari Glacier. It serves as a base for treks to the Pindari and Sunderdhunga Glaciers. The village offers a glimpse into the local culture and provides a peaceful environment surrounded by Himalayan landscapes

    article_image3

    Mana Village

    Mana is a village near the Indian-China border in the Chamoli district. Known as the last village of India, Mana is close to the religious site of Badrinath. Visitors can explore the Vyas Gufa (cave) and the Bhim Pul (bridge) associated with Hindu mythology.

    article_image4

    Munsiyari

    Located in the Pithoragarh district, Munsiyari is a picturesque hill station in the Kumaon region. Known for its stunning views of the Panchachuli peaks, Munsiyari is a gateway to the Milam and Ralam Glaciers. It offers trekking opportunities and is a haven for nature lovers.

    article_image5

    Khirsu

    Situated in the Pauri Garhwal district, Khirsu is a serene and less-explored hill station. Surrounded by oak and deodar forests, Khirsu offers panoramic views of the Himalayas. The area is known for its tranquility, and visitors can explore nearby places like Pauri and the ancient temple of Ghandiyal Devta.

    article_image6

    Chopta

    Chopta is a small town in the Rudraprayag district and is often referred to as the "Mini Switzerland of Uttarakhand. Chopta is a starting point for the trek to Tungnath, one of the highest Shiva temples. It offers panoramic views of the Himalayas, including Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Chaukhamba.

    article_image7

    Kausani

    Kausani is a hill station in the Bageshwar district. Known for its breathtaking views of the Himalayan peaks, including Nanda Devi and Panchachuli, Kausani is famous for its tea gardens.

    article_image8

    Binsar

    Binsar is a town and wildlife sanctuary located in the Almora district. Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary is home to a variety of flora and fauna. The town offers breathtaking views of the Himalayan peaks like Nanda Devi, Kedarnath, and Trishul. Binsar also has an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India orders on Swiggy in 2023 Biryani most popular dish Gulab Jamun top choice during festivals gcw

    India's orders on Swiggy in 2023: Biryani most popular dish, Gulab Jamun top choice during festivals

    Superfoods your diet needs to remain healthy this winter

    Superfoods your diet needs to remain healthy this winter

    Daily Horoscope for December 15 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 15, 2023: Health of Libra may be affected, good day for Cancer & more

    Numerology Prediction for December 15 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 15, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recipe to Virat Kohli's favourite mock chicken tikka dish RKK

    Recipe to Virat Kohli's favourite mock chicken tikka dish

    Recent Stories

    Rovaniemi 7 places to visit at Santa Claus' home-town ATG

    Rovaniemi: 7 places to visit at Santa Claus' home-town

    Disha Patani in 2023: From bikini to saree, a look into her versatile fashion statements RBA

    Disha Patani in 2023: From bikini to saree, a look into her versatile fashion statements

    India orders on Swiggy in 2023 Biryani most popular dish Gulab Jamun top choice during festivals gcw

    India's orders on Swiggy in 2023: Biryani most popular dish, Gulab Jamun top choice during festivals

    cricket Rohit Sharma drops subtle hint for T20 World Cup 2024 (WATCH) osf

    Rohit Sharma drops subtle hint for T20 World Cup 2024 (WATCH)

    The Archies: Janhvi Kapoor advised Khushi Kapoor to be prepared to receive 'hate'; applauds her role as Betty ATG

    The Archies: Janhvi Kapoor advised Khushi Kapoor to be prepared to receive 'hate'; applauds her role as Betty

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon