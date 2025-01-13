Japan to Singapore: World's Most Powerful Passports 2025; know India's ranking

Which are the world's most powerful passports? A country's passport strength is determined by how many countries it allows visa-free travel to. Let's explore the top 10 most powerful passports in the world in this list.

According to the 2025 Henley Passport Index, Singapore holds the world's most powerful passport, granting visa-free access to 195 countries.

Japan ranks second on the Henley Passport Index, with visa-free access to 193 countries. Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Spain share the third spot, offering visa-free travel to 192 countries.

Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden hold the fourth position, providing visa-free travel to 191 countries. Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, and the UK are in fifth place, offering visa-free access to 190 countries.

Australia and Greece rank sixth, with their passports allowing visa-free travel to 189 countries. Canada, Malta, and Poland are in seventh place, offering visa-free access to 188 countries.

UAE passport among the world's most powerful

The Czech Republic and Hungary hold the eighth position, with visa-free travel to 187 countries. The USA and Estonia are in ninth place, offering visa-free access to 186 countries.

Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, and the UAE share the tenth spot, with visa-free travel to 185 countries. India ranks 85th, with visa-free access to only 57 countries.

