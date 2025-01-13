Japan to Singapore: World's Most Powerful Passports 2025; know India's ranking

Which are the world's most powerful passports? A country's passport strength is determined by how many countries it allows visa-free travel to. Let's explore the top 10 most powerful passports in the world in this list.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 10:48 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

According to the 2025 Henley Passport Index, Singapore holds the world's most powerful passport, granting visa-free access to 195 countries.

article_image2

Japan ranks second on the Henley Passport Index, with visa-free access to 193 countries.

Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Spain share the third spot, offering visa-free travel to 192 countries.

article_image3

Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden hold the fourth position, providing visa-free travel to 191 countries.

Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, and the UK are in fifth place, offering visa-free access to 190 countries.

article_image4

Australia and Greece rank sixth, with their passports allowing visa-free travel to 189 countries.

Canada, Malta, and Poland are in seventh place, offering visa-free access to 188 countries.

article_image5

UAE passport among the world's most powerful

The Czech Republic and Hungary hold the eighth position, with visa-free travel to 187 countries.

The USA and Estonia are in ninth place, offering visa-free access to 186 countries.

article_image6

Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, and the UAE share the tenth spot, with visa-free travel to 185 countries.

India ranks 85th, with visa-free access to only 57 countries.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pongal 2025: Know the dates of four day harvest festival

Pongal 2025: Know the dates of four day harvest festival

REVEALED! EYES are indeed 'windows to the soul' but what do they say about you, according to science shk

REVEALED! EYES are indeed 'windows to the soul' but what do they say about you, according to science

Wealthy wife, unhappy life? Men are sadder when their wives earn more than them, study finds shk

Wealthy wife, unhappy life? Men are sadder when their wives earn more than them, study finds

World Hindi Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day NTI

World Hindi Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day

Planning Your Kumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Planning Your Mahakumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Recent Stories

US and Arab mediators make significant progress in Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks, but no deal yet snt

US and Arab mediators make significant progress in Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks, but no deal yet

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home without breaking the bank with THESE 5 ideas

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home with THESE 5 ideas

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes? anr

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC's Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes?

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival NTI

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival

Football Ruben Amorim hails 'hero' Altay Bayindir after 10-man Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup hrd

Ruben Amorim hails 'hero' Altay Bayindir after 10-man Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

Video Icon