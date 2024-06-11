Lifestyle
Bengali cuisine is rich and varied, known for its diverse flavors and use of spices. Here are seven popular Bengali dishes that showcase the culinary traditions of WB & Bangladesh.
Kosha Mangsho is a spicy and flavorful mutton curry, slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes, and a variety of spices until the meat is tender and the gravy is thick and rich.
Aloo Posto is a simple yet delicious dish made with potatoes and poppy seed paste. The subtle, nutty flavour of the poppy seeds pairs perfectly with the potatoes' softness.
This dish features succulent prawns cooked in a creamy coconut milk sauce flavored with turmeric, cumin, and garam masala. It is typically enjoyed with steamed rice.
Bhapa Pithe are traditional Bengali rice cakes typically made during the winter, especially during the Poush Sankranti festival.
Hilsa, a beloved fish in Bengali cuisine, is cooked in a pungent mustard sauce. The dish has a rich, tangy flavor, and is often enjoyed with plain rice.
A quintessential Bengali dish, Machher Jhol is a spicy fish curry typically made with freshwater fish like rohu or hilsa.
A popular Bengali dessert, Mishti Doi is made by fermenting thickened milk with sugar or jaggery, resulting in a creamy, sweet yoghurt.