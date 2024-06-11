 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Jamai Shasthi 2024: 7 popular Bengali dishes to treat your sons-in-law

Bengali cuisine is rich and varied, known for its diverse flavors and use of spices. Here are seven popular Bengali dishes that showcase the culinary traditions of WB & Bangladesh.

Kosha Mangsho (Slow-Cooked Mutton Curry)

Kosha Mangsho is a spicy and flavorful mutton curry, slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes, and a variety of spices until the meat is tender and the gravy is thick and rich.

Aloo Posto (Potatoes with Poppy Seeds)

Aloo Posto is a simple yet delicious dish made with potatoes and poppy seed paste. The subtle, nutty flavour of the poppy seeds pairs perfectly with the potatoes' softness.

Chingri Malai Curry (Prawn Curry in Coconut Milk)

This dish features succulent prawns cooked in a creamy coconut milk sauce flavored with turmeric, cumin, and garam masala. It is typically enjoyed with steamed rice.

Bhapa Pithe (Steamed Rice Cakes)

Bhapa Pithe are traditional Bengali rice cakes typically made during the winter, especially during the Poush Sankranti festival. 

Shorshe Ilish (Hilsa Fish in Mustard Sauce)

Hilsa, a beloved fish in Bengali cuisine, is cooked in a pungent mustard sauce. The dish has a rich, tangy flavor, and is often enjoyed with plain rice.

Machher Jhol (Fish Curry)

A quintessential Bengali dish, Machher Jhol is a spicy fish curry typically made with freshwater fish like rohu or hilsa.

Mishti Doi (Sweetened Yogurt)

A popular Bengali dessert, Mishti Doi is made by fermenting thickened milk with sugar or jaggery, resulting in a creamy, sweet yoghurt. 

