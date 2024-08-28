Is it healthy for men to shampoo their hair every day?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 1:40 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

    Men's hair care

    It is true that men are not as good as women when it comes to hair care. But unlike women, men's hair is very short, so most men like to shampoo their hair every day.

    article_image2

    Chemicals in shampoo

    Shampooing your hair every day in this way does more harm than good. Because most shampoos contain sulfates and other chemicals.

    article_image3

    Hair fall and shampoo

    If you shampoo your hair every day, your hair will soon start to turn white and fall out. So here's how often you should shampoo your hair per week.

    article_image4

    Shampoo frequency for men

    Men, if you shampoo every day, the chemicals in it will remove the natural oils in your hair. So use it two to three times a week.

    article_image5

    Shampoo and scalp health

    Shampoo helps to remove microbes and excess oil from the peak scalp. At the same time, excessive use of it depletes the natural oils in the hair. The scalp becomes dry and hair loss problems occur.

    article_image6

    Is Shampoo recommended after workout?

    You can use extra shampoo if you exercise or sweat excessively. But do not overuse shampoo.

    article_image7

    Shampoo for frizzy hair

    Basically, people with frizzy hair should shampoo more often. However, make sure you use the right shampoo for your hair type.

    article_image8

    Shampoo for dry hair

    Similarly, people with dry hair should avoid shampooing every day, otherwise your hair will start to turn white and fall out soon.

