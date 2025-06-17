International Yoga Day 2025: 5 yogas to manage blood sugar; Read on
Yoga for Diabetes: To tackle diabetes, address the root cause. Yoga can help. We'll discuss 5 poses that aid in controlling diabetes
Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)
Dhanurasana helps lower high blood sugar and manage diabetes. It directly impacts digestion and the pancreas.
How to: Lie on your stomach, grab your feet, and arch your body like a bow.
Halasana (Plow Pose)
Halasana balances thyroid, digestion, and blood sugar.
How to: Lie on your back and take your legs over your head, forming a plow shape. This pose benefits the spine, digestive system, and thyroid gland.
Pavanamuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)
Pavanamuktasana relieves gas, constipation, and controls blood sugar.
How to: Lie in Shavasana, grab your knees, bring them to your chest while inhaling, and hold your breath for 10-20 seconds.
Kapalbhati and Anulom Vilom Pranayama
Kapalbhati and Anulom Vilom Pranayama can help control blood sugar. Kapalbhati activates the pancreas and aids insulin secretion.
How to do Kapalbhati:
Take a deep breath and exhale rapidly through your nose.
Duration: 5-15 minutes daily.
Anulom Vilom Pranayama reduces mental stress, a contributing factor to diabetes.
How to do Anulom Vilom:
Inhale through one nostril, counting to 5, and exhale slowly through the other, counting to 5.
Duration: 10-15 minutes regularly.
Mandukasana (Frog Pose)
Mandukasana puts pressure on the pancreas and promotes insulin production.
How to: Sit in Vajrasana, make fists, press them near your navel, and bend forward.