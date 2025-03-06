International Women's Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day

Originating in 1909 as a movement for equal rights, better working conditions, and fair wages for women in New York City, International Women's Day now celebrates women's achievements while advocating for gender equality and rights.

International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8, honors women’s contributions to society and highlights critical issues such as violence against women, reproductive rights, gender equality, and workplace discrimination. This day serves as a global occasion to recognize the strength and empowerment of women across various fields and unite people from all nations in their efforts toward gender equality.



History of Women’s Day The first documented Women’s Day was held in New York City in 1909, organized by the Socialist Party of America. It aimed to demand equal rights and improved working conditions for women laborers. For many years, the US celebrated National Women’s Day in February. In 1910, during the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen, Germany's Clara Zetkin proposed the idea of "International Women's Day." Attendees from multiple countries agreed to her proposal, leading to the first International Women’s Day being celebrated on March 19, 1911. Russia observed its first Women’s Day in 1913, and from 1914 onward, March 8 became the date for International Women’s Day in Germany, primarily due to it being a Sunday. Since then, March 8 has become a global observance for women's rights and equality.

The Significance of Women’s Day International Women’s Day is not only a holiday but a movement that combats oppression and sexism. Many women, especially from marginalized groups like ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, and indigenous communities, face systemic discrimination and barriers that impede their success. In several sectors, women continue to be underrepresented, often working harder than their male counterparts but earning less. This inequality must change. Raising awareness and inspiring women around the world to speak out against gender stereotypes, assault, abuse, and discrimination is the main goal of Women's Day. Let's continue to confront and combat oppression and discrimination while commemorating the achievements and tenacity of women on this day.

Latest Videos