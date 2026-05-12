4 5 Image Credit : stockPhoto

The only snake that builds a nest

Most snakes live in burrows, but the King Cobra is unique. It is the only snake in the world that builds a nest to lay its eggs. The female gathers dry leaves and twigs to create a soft nest. She lays between 15 to 50 eggs at once and guards them for 75 to 100 days. During this entire time, she doesn't eat. Once the baby snakes hatch, the mother leaves the nest along with her young.