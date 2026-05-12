King Cobra in India: 7 Mind-Blowing Facts About THIS Giant Snake
Did you know the world's longest venomous snake is found in India? This massive reptile can grow up to 20 feet long! Let's dive into some mind-blowing facts about this incredible snake.
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The world's biggest venomous snake
We all get spooked by small snakes, right? Now imagine coming across one that's 18 to 20 feet long! It's enough to make your heart stop. But do such long snakes really exist? Let's find out some amazing facts about the world's longest venomous snake.
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A 20-foot giant from India
King Cobras are the world's longest venomous snakes. In India, people call them 'Rachanagu'. They grow up to 18-20 feet, which is about 5 to 6 metres long! You can find them mainly in India and some parts of China. They prefer living deep inside dense forests, away from people. But if they feel threatened, they become extremely dangerous. They can lift half their body off the ground, flare their hood, and strike with lightning speed.
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Does the King Cobra eat other snakes?
Experts call King Cobras 'Ophiophagus,' which simply means they eat other snakes. Their diet includes regular cobras, pythons, and sometimes even smaller King Cobras. This is why you will rarely find other snakes in an area where a King Cobra lives.
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The only snake that builds a nest
Most snakes live in burrows, but the King Cobra is unique. It is the only snake in the world that builds a nest to lay its eggs. The female gathers dry leaves and twigs to create a soft nest. She lays between 15 to 50 eggs at once and guards them for 75 to 100 days. During this entire time, she doesn't eat. Once the baby snakes hatch, the mother leaves the nest along with her young.
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
The Cobra's venom is extremely dangerous
The King Cobra's venom is extremely potent. A person can die very quickly after a bite. The venom contains neurotoxins that attack the nervous system and cause respiratory failure. If a person doesn't get medical treatment immediately, the chances of death are as high as 50 to 60%. This shows just how dangerous this snake's venom really is.
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