How to iron cotton and silk clothes like a pro

It's currently the festive season, and we all love to wear new clothes. Women especially wear silk sarees during festivals. Whether before or after wearing, silk sarees need ironing. Not just silk sarees, cotton clothes also need ironing. Many people are afraid to iron these clothes at home. They often think it's better to get them ironed outside. But let's see how to easily iron them at home.

How to iron cotton clothes? During festivals, girls mostly prefer to wear cotton dresses and kurtas. If you're also planning to wear cotton clothes for Diwali, sprinkle water on them before ironing. This softens the fabric, making ironing easier. Don't use high heat when ironing cotton clothes, as it can burn or damage them. It's best to turn the clothes inside out before ironing.

Ironing Silk

How to iron silk sarees? Be very careful when ironing silk sarees. Without precautions, expensive silk sarees can get damaged. Don't directly touch the iron to the saree. Place a thin cloth or tissue paper over it before ironing. Use low heat when ironing silk sarees. You can also steam iron silk clothes. This makes the silk soft and shiny.

Precautions before ironing: Before ironing any garment, read the label. It contains instructions for washing and ironing. Clean the surface of the clothes thoroughly before ironing. Always keep the iron box clean as well. If you're ironing a saree for the first time, test a small area first. Iron the rest only if the fabric isn't damaged.

