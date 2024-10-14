Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to iron cotton and silk clothes like a pro

    Learn how to iron delicate silk sarees and cotton clothes at home this festive season. This guide provides simple steps and precautions to ensure your clothes look their best without damage, from using low heat to the importance of a test patch.

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 4:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    It's currently the festive season, and we all love to wear new clothes. Women especially wear silk sarees during festivals. Whether before or after wearing, silk sarees need ironing. Not just silk sarees, cotton clothes also need ironing. Many people are afraid to iron these clothes at home. They often think it's better to get them ironed outside. But let's see how to easily iron them at home.

    article_image2

    How to iron cotton clothes?

    During festivals, girls mostly prefer to wear cotton dresses and kurtas. If you're also planning to wear cotton clothes for Diwali, sprinkle water on them before ironing. This softens the fabric, making ironing easier. Don't use high heat when ironing cotton clothes, as it can burn or damage them. It's best to turn the clothes inside out before ironing.

    article_image3

    Ironing Silk

    How to iron silk sarees?

    Be very careful when ironing silk sarees. Without precautions, expensive silk sarees can get damaged. Don't directly touch the iron to the saree. Place a thin cloth or tissue paper over it before ironing. Use low heat when ironing silk sarees. You can also steam iron silk clothes. This makes the silk soft and shiny.

    article_image4

    Precautions before ironing:

    Before ironing any garment, read the label. It contains instructions for washing and ironing. Clean the surface of the clothes thoroughly before ironing. Always keep the iron box clean as well. If you're ironing a saree for the first time, test a small area first. Iron the rest only if the fabric isn't damaged.

