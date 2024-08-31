How to choose the perfectly ripe avocado every time?

Avocado is a nutritious fruit. But many people don't know how to choose a ripe avocado. To choose the right fruit, one must pay attention to its color, texture and firmness.

Avocado or butter fruit is a nutritious, heart-healthy fruit. This fruit is packed with many nutrients like B6, Vitamin C, Potassium, Vitamin E, Folate and Copper. Eating avocado has many health benefits.

But many people may be confused about how to choose a ripe avocado. So let's see in this post how to choose the right fruit. 1. Color: Ripe avocados are dark green, almost black. If your avocado is green, it is better to buy fruits that are dark green.

2. Texture: How much more the avocado will ripen. Be careful though: if it's too flat or too abrasive, you may have an overripe avocado. 3. Firmness Gently press the avocado in your palm. If it tries to press well with less pressure, it means it is well cooked.

Avoid avocados with large scratches on the fruit, breaks in the skin, or areas that are too soft. If you want to eat avocado within 1-2 days, follow the tips above. If you want to eat it in 3-5 days, choose one that is still green and very firm.

Similarly, you can easily ripen avocados using some simple methods. Place your avocado in a brown paper bag with an apple or banana. Apples or bananas produce ethylene gas, which helps ripen some fruits like avocado faster.

Avocado ripens even when kept in rice. It also produces ethylene gas. To speed up the ripening process, place your avocado in a rice container.

Keeping avocados in sunlight will also help them ripen faster. Fruits actually ripen faster when exposed to warmer temperatures.

