Fake Doctor Alert: One 2-Minute Online Check Could Save Your Life
The number of fake doctors is on the rise today. It's natural for patients to wonder how to tell if a doctor is real or not. The government has provided an easy way to find out the truth about a doctor in just a few minutes.
Why check a doctor?
It's vital to verify their credentials. This confirms they can legally practice, helping you avoid fakes and make safe healthcare choices.
Who keeps doctors' official records?
The National Medical Commission (NMC) maintains the Indian Medical Register for allopathic doctors. If a doctor is listed, they are licensed to practice in India.
How to check a doctor's registration online?
- Visit the NMC's Indian Medical Register site.
- Search by name or reg. number.
- Verify their details. If they match, the doctor is legit.
What if the doctor isn't listed?
If an allopathic doctor isn't in the NMC register, it's a red flag. They may be unregistered or suspended. It's best to see another doctor as practising without it is illegal.
Where to check other medical professionals?
Each system has its own council. Check the Dental Council for dentists, AYUSH councils for alternative medicine, and the Indian Nursing Council for nurses.
