Painkillers: Ever Wondered How That Tablet Kills Your Pain So Fast?
Pain is basically our body's alarm system. To silence it, many of us just pop a painkiller. But have you ever stopped to think about the science that happens inside your body right after you swallow that pill? Let's find out.
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So, how does pain even start?
According to neurologists, pain doesn't come directly from the injury. Special nerve cells in your body detect an injury or swelling and shoot signals to the brain. The brain then interprets these signals as pain. So, that 'ouch' feeling is actually created in your brain.
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How a painkiller gets to work
After you take a painkiller, it first dissolves in the stomach and mixes into your blood. From there, it travels throughout your body. Some medicines start working within minutes, but others might take up to an hour. Their main job is to reduce the chemicals that cause pain and swelling.
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Targeting the chemicals that cause pain
Medicines like Ibuprofen and Aspirin work by blocking a body enzyme called COX. This enzyme is the main culprit behind increased swelling and pain. When the painkiller reduces the enzyme's activity, the pain signals also get weaker. This is why you feel relief so soon after taking a pill.
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The effect on your nervous system
Some painkillers work directly on the nervous system. They slow down the pain signals that are travelling to the brain. Other medicines activate your body's natural pain-fighting hormones called endorphins. This is why doctors prescribe different painkillers for different types of pain.
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Using them too much can be risky
Painkillers give you quick relief, for sure. But using them too often or for a long time can cause problems like stomach issues, kidney trouble, and other side effects. It's never a good idea to take these medicines frequently without a doctor's advice. If you have a lot of pain, it's best to find out the real cause and get proper treatment.
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