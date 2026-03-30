Sambar Masala: Get That Perfect Hotel-Style Sambar Taste At Home!
When you think of a South Indian meal, you imagine hot idlis and crispy dosas. But the real star is that fragrant sambar, right? And what's the secret behind that amazing taste? The masala, of course!
Choosing the right spices
Store-bought powders just can't match the taste, aroma, and purity of homemade masala. The first step is choosing your spices. Make sure your coriander, cumin, fenugreek, mustard, and dry red chillies are all fresh and have no moisture. If they are damp, the masala will spoil quickly. Also, wash and completely dry the curry leaves before you start.
The roasting method
Now for the game-changing step: roasting! On a low flame, roast 2 tbsp coriander, 1.5 tbsp cumin, 5–6 dry red chillies, 1 tbsp mustard, and a little fenugreek with curry leaves. Turn off the heat as soon as you get a nice aroma. Don't use high heat, or the masala will turn bitter. Adding dal will double the sambar's taste!
Roast them separately
Next, roast some chana dal, toor dal, and black pepper separately. This gives the masala a thick texture and a rich flavour. Once all the roasted spices have cooled down completely, put them in a mixer. Add a little turmeric and asafoetida (hing) and grind everything into a fine powder. Your sambar masala is ready!
Storage trick – don't miss this!
To keep your masala fresh for months, store it in an airtight container. Always use a dry spoon to take it out and keep the container away from any moisture. This simple trick ensures your sambar powder stays fresh and flavourful for a long time.
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