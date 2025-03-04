No Chutney, No Sambar, Make Tasty Crispy Egg Dosa from Leftover Batter!

Egg Dosa Making: Making egg dosa is easy and delicious. You can quickly prepare it by adding eggs and vegetables to the dosa batter.

article_image1
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

It takes a lot of time to make dosa. Do you need to make coconut chutney for dosa? There is confusion about making potato palya or sambar. By making dosa using eggs, you don't need any chutney. If there is batter left in the morning, make egg dosa for the kids in the evening.

article_image2

Ingredients Required: Eggs: 3, Dosa batter, Onion: one (small size), Carrot: one, Spinach, Red chilli: four, Cumin: half a teaspoon, Coriander leaves, Oil, Pepper powder: 1/2 teaspoon, Salt to taste, Tomato: one

article_image3

Preparation Method *First, finely chop onion, carrot, tomato, spinach, and coriander leaves. Also, keep the dosa batter ready beforehand.

article_image4

*After this, break the eggs into a bowl. Add chopped onion, spinach, coriander leaves, pepper powder, and salt to taste and mix well.

article_image5

*Fry the dry chillies and after they cool, put them in a mixer jar. Add finely chopped tomato, cumin, and a pinch of salt to it and grind coarsely.

article_image6

*Now turn on the stove and place the pan on it. As the pan heats up, pour the batter and spread it. As the batter cooks, spread the mixed mixture thinly. Then cover the dosa with a plate and cook for two minutes.

article_image7

*After two minutes, remove the lid and spread the ground red chilli chutney thinly on the dosa. Then apply oil on top. This makes the dosa crispy. Then cook on both sides and the tasty crispy egg dosa is ready to eat.

article_image8

*This dosa can be eaten as is or with red chutney. Instead of red chilli chutney, you can use red chilli powder. You can add red chilli powder while mixing the egg. You can make green egg dosa using green chillies.

article_image9

*This dosa can be eaten as is or with red chutney. Instead of red chilli chutney, you can use red chilli powder. You can add red chilli powder while mixing the egg. You can make green egg dosa using green chillies.

