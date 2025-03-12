Holi 2025: Rituals and Remedies for Wealth, Happiness, and Good Luck

Read Full Gallery

Holi is a festival celebrated as a symbol of good triumphing over evil. Across the country, and indeed even Hindus abroad, celebrate the Holi festival with great fanfare. They have fun splashing colors. Holi also has great importance in scripture. Experts say that following certain remedies on the day of Holi brings Lakshmi's blessings, as well as happiness and prosperity to the home.



The Holi festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Phalgun. This year, the Holi festival will be celebrated on March 14th. According to the Almanac, this year the full moon date of the month of Phalgun begins at 10:35 am on March 13th. However, this date ends at 12:23 pm on March 14th. With this, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 13th, and Holi the following day. Pundits say that all problems will go away by doing some remedies on the day of Holi. What are they...



Should arrange a photo of the rising sun: Pundits suggest that it is good to arrange a photo of the rising sun on Holi. This picture should be placed in the east direction in the house, business place, or office. By doing this, you will get good profits in business. Similarly, you will reach a high position in the job. It will be financially beneficial.



It is good to buy silver items: Pundits say that it is very good to buy silver items or coins on Holi. Especially, if you place a silver coin in front of Goddess Lakshmi at home and worship it, you will get good results. After worshiping like this, if you keep the coin in your purse or where you keep your money, you will get Lakshmi's blessing. Financial conditions will improve.



If you want a happy married life: Pundits say that a remedy should be done on the day of Holi festival if you want a happy married life. Vastu Shastra says that a photo of Radha Krishna should be placed in the bedroom. By doing this, the problems that arise in married life will go away.



It is very good to plant a Tulsi plant: Scripture says that planting a Tulsi plant at home on Holi brings good luck. It is known that Tulsi plant has great importance in Hindu religion. Tulsi is worshiped equally with Lakshmi Devi. According to Vastu Shastra, planting a Tulsi plant on Holi brings the blessings of Lakshmi Devi. Financial problems in the house go away, and you will be happy. Note: The above mentioned things are only provided based on the things mentioned by many scholars and scriptures. Readers should note that there are no scientific proofs in these.

