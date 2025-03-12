Holi 2025: Rituals and Remedies for Wealth, Happiness, and Good Luck

Holi is a festival celebrated as a symbol of good triumphing over evil. Across the country, and indeed even Hindus abroad, celebrate the Holi festival with great fanfare. They have fun splashing colors. Holi also has great importance in scripture. Experts say that following certain remedies on the day of Holi brings Lakshmi's blessings, as well as happiness and prosperity to the home. 
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

The Holi festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Phalgun. This year, the Holi festival will be celebrated on March 14th. According to the Almanac, this year the full moon date of the month of Phalgun begins at 10:35 am on March 13th. However, this date ends at 12:23 pm on March 14th. With this, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 13th, and Holi the following day. Pundits say that all problems will go away by doing some remedies on the day of Holi. What are they... 
 

article_image2

Should arrange a photo of the rising sun: 

Pundits suggest that it is good to arrange a photo of the rising sun on Holi. This picture should be placed in the east direction in the house, business place, or office. By doing this, you will get good profits in business. Similarly, you will reach a high position in the job. It will be financially beneficial. 
 


article_image3

It is good to buy silver items: 

Pundits say that it is very good to buy silver items or coins on Holi. Especially, if you place a silver coin in front of Goddess Lakshmi at home and worship it, you will get good results. After worshiping like this, if you keep the coin in your purse or where you keep your money, you will get Lakshmi's blessing. Financial conditions will improve. 
 

article_image4

If you want a happy married life: 

Pundits say that a remedy should be done on the day of Holi festival if you want a happy married life. Vastu Shastra says that a photo of Radha Krishna should be placed in the bedroom. By doing this, the problems that arise in married life will go away. 
 

article_image5

tulsi

It is very good to plant a Tulsi plant: 

Scripture says that planting a Tulsi plant at home on Holi brings good luck. It is known that Tulsi plant has great importance in Hindu religion. Tulsi is worshiped equally with Lakshmi Devi. According to Vastu Shastra, planting a Tulsi plant on Holi brings the blessings of Lakshmi Devi. Financial problems in the house go away, and you will be happy. 

Note: The above mentioned things are only provided based on the things mentioned by many scholars and scriptures. Readers should note that there are no scientific proofs in these. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Fatigue weakness: Anushka Sharma's dietitian reveals 3 essential nutrients in daily diet MEG

Fatigue weakness: Anushka Sharma's dietitian reveals 3 essential nutrients in daily diet

Lung cancers in non-smokers: Understanding causes, risks, and impact MEG

Lung cancers in non-smokers: Understanding causes, risks, and impact

Quick weight loss: 4 effective ingredients to add in black coffee MEG

Quick weight loss: 4 effective ingredients to add in black coffee

World Kidney Day 2025: Know how Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Can Lead to Kidney Disease RBA

World Kidney Day 2025: Know how Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Can Lead to Kidney Disease

Benefits of Papaya: Gut health to skin, hair; 8 proven reasons to include in daily diet MEG

Benefits of Papaya: Gut health to skin, hair; 8 proven reasons to include in daily diet

Recent Stories

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory anr

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory

Elegant White Diamond Rings for Eid Celebration Fashion Guide iwh

Eid White Diamond Rings: Designs Your Mother-in-Law Will Adore

Tariffs Turmoil: Weather the Storm With These Dividend Stocks

Tariffs Turmoil: Weather the Storm With These Dividend Stocks

ARB IOT Stock Surges On Bagging $20M AI Equipment Order: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note

ARB IOT Stock Surges On Bagging $20M AI Equipment Order: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note

Shreya Ghoshal Birthday: Know net worth, asset of this famous singer ATG

Shreya Ghoshal Birthday: Know net worth, asset of this famous singer

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon