Holi 2023: 3 spirits to ensure that you have blast in colorful festival to fullest

Apart from colors, Holi is also traditionally associated with merry-making, feasting, and having a good time together in harmony.

Holi is just around the corner. The all-time excitement is all around. People seem to be gearing up to celebrate this festival of colors with gusto and enthusiasm. However, apart from colorful spirits, this festival is also traditionally associated with merry-making, feasting, and having a good time together in harmony. When it is Holi, no one would mind adding little bhang to the Thandai. But the truth here is that making authentic Thandai is no kid’s play. Hence, we have the perfect solution to keep the fun bar high at your Holi gathering. Here are three spirits apart from Thandai to ensure that you enjoy the colorful festival to the fullest. ALSO READ: Women's Day 2023: Three easy and tasteful dessert recipes to pamper your lady

1. Strong brew: With summer almost kicking in, this Holi is likely to be the sweltering kind, and what can be better than some chilled beer with friends over lip-smacking snacks? Therefore, the first suggestion is Godfather Super 8, the strongest beer in the country with 8% abv, the highest permissible in India. It is a strong brew that has attained iconic status among beer lovers. The beer has notes of coriander, pale malt, and German bitters with the choicest Indian malts.

2. Light beer: If a strong beer is not what you prefer, we have you covered with Kotsberg Premium Pils, a light and smooth beer with 4.5% abv. The beer gets brewed with barley, rice, and German Hops. While the German Hops give this beer a unique taste, barley gives it the color tone and malty sweet flavor, and rice lends it a crisp and refreshing taste.

