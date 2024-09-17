Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hidden gems of West Bengal: Discover the top hill stations you must visit

    Discover the captivating hill stations of West Bengal, including Ajodhya Hills, Samsing, Sandakphu, Kalimpong, and Lava. Immerse yourself in breathtaking natural beauty and unforgettable experiences.

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    Hill station located in West Bengal

    From adventure lovers to history buffs, India has something to offer everyone. While every state has its own unique story to tell, West Bengal stands out. Home to remnants of British rule and a rich history of independent India, West Bengal boasts numerous tourist attractions, historical sites, and culinary delights that captivate visitors. If you're in Kolkata, be sure to visit these hill stations that add to the beauty of West Bengal.

    article_image2

    1) Ajodhya Hills

    When it comes to hill stations, most people prefer to visit Darjeeling, but if you are looking for a less crowded place, then you can go to Ayodhya Hills. Situated in the Purulia district of West Bengal, this hill station is a part of the Chota Nagpur Plateau, known for its exquisite beauty. It is believed that Lord Rama came here during his exile.

    article_image3

    2) Samsing

    Located between Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, Samsing is known for its magnificent hills, serene river banks, forests, and tea gardens. Here you can enjoy a spectacular view of mountains, rivers, and gardens together. It is one of the famous offbeat places in West Bengal, where you can plan a trip. It is best for spending life away from the busy city.

    article_image4

    3) Sandakphu

    If you are a trekking lover then Sandakphu is a must visit. It is the highest peak in West Bengal. It takes about 2 days to come down from here. Not only this, from here you can see the peaks of not only the Himalayas but also 5 mountains. It is said that the best view of trekking is from Mount Kanchenjunga. The trek here is about 52 kilometers long. Which is not easy for everyone to climb. Only physically fit trekkers can do this trek.

    article_image5

    4) Kalimpong

    Kalimpong is considered to be the most beautiful hill station in West Bengal. From here you can enjoy the beauty of Mount Kanchenjunga. At the same time, the weather of this place is always cold. If you come to Kalimpong, do not forget to visit the street market and Buddhist monastery. Cheese is produced here. Don't forget to enjoy the street food when you come to Kalimpong.

    article_image6

    5) Lava

    Lava is one of the hidden places in West Bengal, which is located about 34 kilometers from Kalimpong. You can visit Lava for hiking, bird watching and to see the beautiful hills of the Himalayas. The crowd remains less here for 12 months of the year. 

