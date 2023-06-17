Here are 7 benefits of applying cucumber on skin

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's not just a refreshing fruit for hydration but also beneficial for your skin. Let's have a look at the 5 ways in which cucumbers can help in getting you glowing skin. 

    Antioxidant components in cucumbers aid in wrinkle reduction. Vitamin C and folic acid are also present. Vitamin C promotes the formation of younger cells, whilst folic acid aids in the skin's defence against environmental pollutants. These ingredients make your skin look younger, firmer, and healthier.

    Due to its high water content, cucumber calms and hydrates your skin. It functions as an anti-inflammatory agent and aids in minimising skin puffiness. Cucumber toner also benefits oily skin. The toner aids with pore reduction, which reduces oil production.

    Free radicals may start to appear in the cellular structure of our skin as a result of UV radiation from the sun and excessive pollution. These unstable chemicals can seriously harm your DNA and harm the cells in your skin. Antioxidants found in cucumbers effectively combat the negative effects of free radicals and shield your skin from harm.

    According to a 2010 study, cucumbers contain flavonoids and tannins. Tannins are a type of natural astringent that helps distribute extra fluid under the skin, which produces puffy and swollen eyes, and reduces the look of puffy eyes. 
     

    Your skin's ability to produce oil can be controlled by cucumber. It functions as an astringent, constricting and constricting the pores on your skin. There is very little probability of an acne outbreak when your oil production is under control and your pores are tightened. 

    Having a radiant complexion is just one of the many advantages of cucumbers for the face. It contains the mineral silica, which strengthens connective tissues and gives skin an immediate glow. This delicious fruit is also a good source of vitamins and minerals. 

