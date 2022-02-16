  • Facebook
    Here are 5 easy yoga poses to boost fertility in women

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    Practising Yoga enables the brain to release dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. Here are five effective Yoga poses to increase fertility in females

    To boost fertility, you should stay away from stress and anxiety. Yoga is a great way to improve your mood and regulate your emotions. When you practise Yoga, it enables the brain to release chemicals such as dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. These are known to reduce stress and anxiety.
     

    Thus, Yoga is offered to treat depression, insomnia, eating disorders, and other stress-related issues. Yoga rewires the brain and the body to help you live a more comfortable and more beneficial life too. You can also practice Yoni Mudra and Prana Mudra with the following asanas. Kapal Bhati pranayama is also considered an effective technique to increase fertility.
     

    Vajrasana

    Formation of the posture

    • Kneel and sit on your heels
    • Keep your toes turned out
    • Place your palms on your knees facing upward
    • Straighten your back and look forward
    • Hold this asana for a while
    Sarvangasana

    Formation of the posture

    • Lie down on your back and place your arms beside you
    • Gently lift your legs off the floor and position them perpendicular to the floor with feet facing the sky.
    • Slowly lift your pelvis and back off the floor.
    • Place your palms on your back for support.
    • Try to align your shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet.
    • Focus your gaze towards your feet.
    Adomukhi Svanasana – Downward Dog

    Formation of the posture

    • Start on all fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below hips. 
    • Lift the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows, and make your body in the shape of an inverted ‘V’. 
    • Now keep the hands shoulders width apart. 
    • Fingers point ahead. 
    • Keep your eye focused on your big toes. 
    Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bending)

    Formation of the posture

    • Begin with Dandasana

    • Ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward

    • Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect

    • Exhale and empty your stomach of air

    • With the exhale, bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body

    • Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers

    • Try to touch your knees with your nose

    • Hold the asana for a while

