Here are 5 easy yoga poses to boost fertility in women

Practising Yoga enables the brain to release dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. Here are five effective Yoga poses to increase fertility in females

To boost fertility, you should stay away from stress and anxiety. Yoga is a great way to improve your mood and regulate your emotions. When you practise Yoga, it enables the brain to release chemicals such as dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. These are known to reduce stress and anxiety.

Thus, Yoga is offered to treat depression, insomnia, eating disorders, and other stress-related issues. Yoga rewires the brain and the body to help you live a more comfortable and more beneficial life too. You can also practice Yoni Mudra and Prana Mudra with the following asanas. Kapal Bhati pranayama is also considered an effective technique to increase fertility.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bending)

Formation of the posture

• Begin with Dandasana

• Ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward

• Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect

• Exhale and empty your stomach of air

• With the exhale, bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body

• Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers

• Try to touch your knees with your nose

• Hold the asana for a while