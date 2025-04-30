Health Guide: Easy and natural ways to relieve migraine pain
Migraine relief home remedies: Find quick relief from migraine pain with these effective home remedies. Learn how these remedies can provide instant pain relief.
| Published : Apr 30 2025, 12:38 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
17
Image Credit : Freepik
Home remedies to reduce migraine pain
Many people suffer from migraines. It is more intense than a normal headache. Pain on one side of the head, blurred vision, nausea, and vomiting are also symptoms of migraine. This pain can last from hours to days. This problem is most commonly seen in women due to hormonal problems.
27
Image Credit : our own
Don't let the body lack water
Lack of water in the body can increase migraine. It is important to have enough water in the body. You should drink at least eight to 10 glasses of water daily. Staying hydrated in summer is essential. Also, avoid caffeine.
37
Image Credit : our own
Get 8-9 hours of sleep
Migraine is often triggered by small things. In such a situation, it is very important to get 8-9 hours of sleep. Lack of sleep can also cause migraine pain. Try to sleep at least seven to nine hours at night.
47
Image Credit : our own
Quit eating junk food
Some foods also cause migraines. Processed food, cheese, chocolate, caffeine, and alcohol increase migraine problems in many people. So consume them, but occasionally. If it is part of your daily routine, then you need to quit it.
57
Image Credit : our own
Use less salt in food
Salt contains sodium which can trigger migraines. So try to eat as little salt as possible. Along with this, you can consume magnesium-rich foods like green leafy vegetables, bananas, and avocados.
67
Image Credit : our own
What to do if you have a migraine
If a migraine is bothering you a lot, wrap ice cubes in a cloth and keep it on your head, forehead, or back of your neck for 10-15 minutes. If you want, you can use a few drops of peppermint oil in ice. This also reduces migraine pain.
77
Image Credit : others
Treatment to cure migraine
If you want to get rid of migraine pain forever, then you can use apple cider vinegar. Mix one spoon of apple cider vinegar and honey in a glass of water and drink it. Consume it for 30 days. It is said that this also prevents migraine from triggering quickly.
Top Stories