Happy Propose Day 2025: 10 quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp messages to send loved ones this day

Propose Day 2025: February 8th marks the 2nd day of the Valentine's Week. Here are 10 quotes, messages you can send your loved ones this special day to make them feel loved and valued

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 7:13 AM IST

Here are 10 messages to send you loved ones on Propose Day to make them feel valued and loved this Valentine's Week

budget 2025
article_image2

From the moment I met you, my heart whispered that you were the one. With every smile, every touch, and every shared dream, you've made my world more beautiful. On this special Propose Day, will you be mine forever?

article_image3

Love is not just about finding the perfect person but about building a perfect life together. With you, every moment feels right, and my heart knows no fear. Today, I kneel before you to ask—will you be my forever?

article_image4

I don’t need the stars or the moon; I just need you by my side to brighten my life. Every heartbeat of mine calls out your name, and today, on this special occasion, I ask—will you be my soulmate forever?

article_image5

When I look into your eyes, I see my future, my happiness, and my reason to smile. My heart beats only for you, and today, I want to make it official. Will you be the love of my life, now and always?

article_image6

Life is a journey, and I cannot imagine walking its path without you beside me. You are my greatest joy, my comfort, and my one true love. On this Propose Day, I promise to cherish you forever. Will you say yes?

article_image7

Every love story is special, but ours is my favorite. You are the melody to my heart’s song, the reason behind my happiness, and my forever dream. Today, I ask—will you make this dream a reality and be mine forever?

article_image8

My love for you is boundless, timeless, and ever-growing. From the first moment we met, I knew you were my destiny. With all my heart and soul, I kneel before you and ask—will you be my partner for life?

They say love finds its way, and my heart found its way to you. You are my sunshine on a rainy day, my anchor in life’s storm, and my greatest blessing. On this Propose Day, I ask you with all my love—will you be mine forever?

article_image9

No words can truly express how much you mean to me. You are my strength, my joy, and my everything. As I stand before you today, I make a promise to love you endlessly. Will you be the love of my life forever?

article_image10

With every heartbeat, my love for you grows stronger. You are the reason I believe in destiny, in love, and in forever. Today, I gather all my courage to ask—will you be my partner in this beautiful journey of life?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

5 toxic parenting traits that will leave your child traumatized for life MEG

5 toxic parenting traits that will leave your child traumatized for life

Daily Walking: A powerful habit for weight loss and diabetes control NTI

Daily Walking: A powerful habit for weight loss and diabetes control

Biggest red flags in a relationship that can lead to break up MEG

Biggest red flags in a relationship that can lead to break up

Skin Secrets: 7 Fruits That Work Like Magic on Your Skin MEG

Skin Secrets: 7 Fruits That Work Like Magic on Your Skin

Self-Love: Why Do You Need Validation From Others When You Can Validate Yourself? MEG

Self-Love: Why Do You Need Validation From Others When You Can Validate Yourself?

Recent Stories

Milkipur By-Election 2025 Results LIVE: Counting of votes underway, result crucial for SP and BJP snt

Milkipur By-Election 2025 Results LIVE: Counting of votes underway, result crucial for SP and BJP

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: No idea, says Sandeep Dikshit on Congress-AAP post-poll alliance (WATCH) snt

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: No idea, says Sandeep Dikshit on Congress-AAP post-poll alliance (WATCH)

Delhi Election 2025 Results: Know how did national capital voted in 2013, 2015 and 2020 gcw

Delhi Election 2025 Results: Know how did national capital voted in 2013, 2015 and 2020

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Atishi confident of AAP's victory, predicts 4th term for Arvind Kejriwal watch snt

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Atishi confident of AAP's victory, predicts 4th term for Kejriwal (WATCH)

Delhi Elections 2025 results Delhi traffic police issues advisory for counting da check routes to avoid gcw

Delhi Elections 2025: Delhi traffic police issues advisory for counting day | Check routes to avoid

Recent Videos

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon