Gold Price Today: After a sharp rise over two consecutive days, gold prices dropped significantly on November 12. Based on updates till 12 PM, check out the latest 22 and 24 carat gold rates in Kolkata and other major cities right now.

Kolkata gold price today

24 Carat –– The price of 1 gram gold is Rs 13,980, which is a drop of Rs 218 from yesterday. The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,39,800, which is a drop of Rs 2,180 from yesterday. The price of 100 grams gold is Rs 13,98,000, which is a drop of Rs 21,800 from yesterday.