Image Credit : Freepik

The Science of Soil Health

Soil is more than just dirt—it is a living ecosystem that contains minerals, organic matter, water, air, and microorganisms. These tiny organisms, including bacteria and fungi, break down organic material into essential nutrients for plants. Soil texture, pH levels, and nutrient composition determine how well plants absorb water and grow.

A well-balanced soil should have a mixture of sand, silt, and clay, allowing for proper drainage and nutrient retention. Soil that is either too compact or too loose can hinder plant growth by preventing roots from accessing water and nutrients. The pH level also plays a significant role—most plants thrive in soil with a neutral to slightly acidic pH (around 6 to 7).