    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 Famous Ganesh Temples to visit in Rajasthan

    This content provides information about famous Ganesh temples in Rajasthan: Garh Ganesh Temple, Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple, Siddha Gajanan Temple, and Ishqiya Gajanan Temple. Each temple has its own unique beliefs and history.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

    Garh Ganesh Temple Jaipur

    The Garh Ganesh Temple in Jaipur is known for the child form of Ganesha, and here the idol of Ganesha is made of the root of a figure and the ashes of Ashwamedha Yagya. Established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh, the specialty of this temple is that the idol of Ganesha here is without a trunk. It is not allowed to take photos here. That's why no one has a photo of Ganesha.

    article_image2

    Ranthambore Trinetra Ganesh Temple

    Located in Ranthambore Fort of Sawai Madhopur district, Trinetra Ganesh Temple is famous for the three-eyed form of Ganesha. Built by King Hamir in the 10th century, the temple is known for the self-manifested idol of Ganesha. Here devotees offer wedding cards at the feet of Ganesha and send letters for good wishes.

    article_image3

    Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple Jaipur

    The idol of Ganesha installed in the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple of Jaipur is five hundred years old. It was brought from Mavli and brought from the maternal home of the queen of King Madho Singh I. There is a tradition of worshiping here after buying a new vehicle, which gives auspicious results to the vehicle.

    article_image4

    Siddha Gajanan Temple Jodhpur

    Siddha Gajanan Temple located in Ratanada, Jodhpur is 150 years old. There is a tradition of wedding invitations in this temple. The height of the temple is 108 feet. Here devotees wish for the success of auspicious work by giving invitations before marriage.

    article_image5

    Ishqiya Gajanan Temple Jodhpur

    Ishqiya Gajanan Temple of Jodhpur is famous among the youth for getting success in love. Situated in a narrow lane, the idol of this temple was found during the excavation of Guro Ka Talab and it was popularized 40 years ago as Ishqiya Gajanan.

