    From Kiara Advani to Vijay Varma, best looks from Lakmé Fashion Week

    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI is currently taking place in Delhi and many celebrities graced the event. Here are the top five looks one should not miss seeing. 
     

    article_image1

    With the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2023, the fashion parade has finally made its way to India from New York, London, Milan, and Paris. 

    article_image2

    Diana Penty walked the runway at Lakmé Fashion Week for One Infinite presents Paulmi and Harsh. Rooh is a collection of genuinely unique and soul-stirring works that express the romance, elegance, and ethereal frailty of human emotions and relationships.

    article_image3

    Rakul Preet Singh walked the runway for Bhumika Sharma at the Lakmé Fashion Week, which was co-hosted by the FDCI. Couturier Bhumika Sharma debuted the Winter 2023 Festive collection, which features a signature style of prints covered with embellishments and embroideries. This collection features a distinct design language that focuses on color palette and print development. 

    article_image4

    At the Lakmé Fashion Week, actor Vijay Varma stole the show for TASVA. TASVA debuted a wedding dress line that meticulously reimagines Indian culture and tradition for the Modern Indian Man.

    Kiara Advani looked amazing in Falguni Shane Peacock's vibrant street-luxe collection inspired by modern street culture's rising tide. 

    article_image6

    Kriti Kharbanda wears One Infinite and presents TATWAMM's 'Sobo Sassy' collection. The collection was created for the sassy, confident girl who is 'Sobo'- in Search of a Better Option.
     

