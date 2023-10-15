From Kiara Advani to Vijay Varma, best looks from Lakmé Fashion Week

Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI is currently taking place in Delhi and many celebrities graced the event. Here are the top five looks one should not miss seeing.



With the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2023, the fashion parade has finally made its way to India from New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

Diana Penty walked the runway at Lakmé Fashion Week for One Infinite presents Paulmi and Harsh. Rooh is a collection of genuinely unique and soul-stirring works that express the romance, elegance, and ethereal frailty of human emotions and relationships.

Rakul Preet Singh walked the runway for Bhumika Sharma at the Lakmé Fashion Week, which was co-hosted by the FDCI. Couturier Bhumika Sharma debuted the Winter 2023 Festive collection, which features a signature style of prints covered with embellishments and embroideries. This collection features a distinct design language that focuses on color palette and print development.

At the Lakmé Fashion Week, actor Vijay Varma stole the show for TASVA. TASVA debuted a wedding dress line that meticulously reimagines Indian culture and tradition for the Modern Indian Man.

Kiara Advani looked amazing in Falguni Shane Peacock's vibrant street-luxe collection inspired by modern street culture's rising tide.

Kriti Kharbanda wears One Infinite and presents TATWAMM's 'Sobo Sassy' collection. The collection was created for the sassy, confident girl who is 'Sobo'- in Search of a Better Option.

