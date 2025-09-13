Image Credit : pinterest

Lots of folks eat rotis daily, so they buy lots of roti flour and store it. But if it's not stored right, or if it sits too long, it gets buggy. Sun, moisture, and heat can also ruin it. Here's how to store flour so it stays fresh and bug-free.

Airtight Container

Air makes flour damp, which attracts bugs. Always store flour in an airtight container. This keeps it fresh and tasty for longer. Any food lasts longer this way. An airtight glass jar or plastic container can keep flour good for up to 10 months, with no bugs getting in.