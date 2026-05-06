Future Planning: Follow These 5 Tips And You're Guaranteed To Become A Crorepati!
If you follow even three of these five tips, you could be the next crorepati. Forget Ambani and Adani, this is your time. Want to know what the real assets of the future are? Read on.
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1. Buy Gold.
Here's the first of five game-changing decisions for your future. I'm telling you this on May 6, 2026. Buy gold. I said this when it was ₹60,000, and today it's ₹1,54,000—that's a 2.5x jump in three years! In another five years, it will double again. Forget silver or paper gold like bonds; buy physical gold. The only problem is security. Gold thefts will rise, so don't wear it out unless you have solid security. Remember, gold is now a serious asset, not just jewellery.
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2. Have Children.
Having children will be your biggest asset in the coming years. Governments will offer incentives and even cover education costs. America's time is over; many Indians on visas will return or move to places like Canada and Germany. India is the future. If you want to move, many countries like Italy, Spain, Japan, Germany, and Singapore are facing a massive population decline. Their fertility rate is around 1.5, far below the needed 2.1. This will lead to a crisis, and they will soon invite young people to their shores. Don't worry about robots taking jobs; human societies need people to function.
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3. Don't outsource parenting to a mobile phone.
Don't let a mobile phone raise your child. A smart TV in the house can also be a disaster for the family. The best asset you can give your kids is your time. Raise them the way your parents raised you, teaching them social and emotional skills. Avoid fancy 'branded' schools that create entitled kids. Don't turn them into broiler chickens for IIT-JEE from the 6th grade. In the age of AI, skills like creativity and analysis matter more. IIT campus placements have already dropped by 50%, and many IIT alumni are losing jobs to AI. So, don't create 'coding chickens'. Instead, focus on real learning. Polytechnic and paramedical courses will offer better job guarantees in the future.
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4. Your real wealth is your health.
Your real wealth is your health. All that stuff in packets, boxes, and bottles? It's just chemical-laced flavour that's slowly killing you and handing your money over to big pharma. Remember this: food cooked at home is a meal; food ordered from outside is a stomach ache waiting to happen. It ruins your gut health and can lead to cancer. Eat natural food, exercise, sleep well, and spend quality time with your family and friends. It's that simple.
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5. Avoid real estate investments for rental income.
Stop investing in real estate just for rental income. With roads and transport developing at a crazy speed across the country, distance is no longer a big deal. Live somewhere with clean air, even if it's a bit far. A house should be for your own comfort. If you have the money, buy an acre of land away from the city. Build a house with big windows, a garden, and a play area. If you have more money and patience, buy agricultural land. Grow your own crops, raise cows and chickens, and enjoy food free from chemicals and pesticides. That's the real luxury.
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