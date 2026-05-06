3 5 Image Credit : Getty

3. Don't outsource parenting to a mobile phone.

Don't let a mobile phone raise your child. A smart TV in the house can also be a disaster for the family. The best asset you can give your kids is your time. Raise them the way your parents raised you, teaching them social and emotional skills. Avoid fancy 'branded' schools that create entitled kids. Don't turn them into broiler chickens for IIT-JEE from the 6th grade. In the age of AI, skills like creativity and analysis matter more. IIT campus placements have already dropped by 50%, and many IIT alumni are losing jobs to AI. So, don't create 'coding chickens'. Instead, focus on real learning. Polytechnic and paramedical courses will offer better job guarantees in the future.