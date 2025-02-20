Explore Bangkok, Pattaya with IRCTC: 6 days, 5 nights tour package

IRCTC has introduced an attractive 6-day, 5-night tour package to Bangkok and Pattaya. The package includes meals, accommodation, and travel insurance. Different charges apply for solo, double, and triple occupancy.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

If you are planning to go to Bangkok, this news is very useful for you. IRCTC has introduced a very attractive international tour package, under which you can travel abroad at a low cost. It should be noted that you do not have to worry about anything from food to accommodation.

If you are planning to go abroad but are confused about the budget. Now all your worries go away, because IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has introduced a tour package for you at a very low price.

budget 2025
article_image2

The name of this tour package is Exotic Thailand Ex Jaipur, its code is NJO05. This tour package includes 6 days and 5 nights, under which you will be taken to the amazing tourist destinations of Bangkok and Pattaya.

You have to depart from Jaipur International Airport at 7:30 PM on March 27, 2025. You will be given instructions by the IRCTC representative at the airport. Flight number FD131 departs from Jaipur to Bangkok at 11:05 PM.

article_image3

What is the ticket price?: Accommodation is arranged for you in a star hotel. The cost of breakfast, lunch and dinner is included in this package. An English-speaking guide and travel insurance are also included in this package.

If you want to travel alone, you have to spend ₹62845. The charge per person in double and triple sharing is fixed at ₹54710. The charge for a child between 5 and 11 years is ₹51175.

article_image4

How to book?: You can book the package by visiting the IRCTC website and clicking Book Now. For more information, you can contact these numbers 8595930998, 8595930997, 9001094705.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Unexplained anxiety attacks? 7 simple activities to reclaim your calm MEG

Unexplained anxiety attacks? 7 simple activities to reclaim your calm

Hair Care: 7 lifestyle changes that can help your hair grow faster MEG

Hair Care: 7 lifestyle changes that can help your hair grow faster

Pet Parenting: 7 questions to ysk Yourself before getting a furry friend MEG

Pet Parenting: 7 questions to ysk Yourself before getting a furry friend

The mystery of Hanuman at Kengal: A powerful temple you must visit MEG

The mystery of Hanuman at Kengal: A powerful temple you must visit

Decluttering for a calm mind: Techniques, types, and mental health benefits MEG

Decluttering for a calm mind: Techniques, types, and mental health benefits

Recent Stories

Defense Stocks Slip Aftermarket As Pentagon Braces For Reported Budget Cuts — Retail Sentiment Split

Defense Stocks Slip Aftermarket As Pentagon Braces For Reported Budget Cuts — Retail Sentiment Split

Rivian's Limited 'Dune' Edition Fails To Lift Stock Before Q4 Earnings, But Retail Crosses Fingers For A Strong Print

Rivian's Limited 'Dune' Edition Fails To Lift Stock Before Q4 Earnings, But Retail Crosses Fingers For A Strong Print

Etsy Stock Plummets After Weak Consumer Spending Hurts Q4 Revenues: Retail Sentiment Sours

Etsy Stock Plummets After Weak Consumer Spending Hurts Q4 Revenues: Retail Sentiment Sours

UAE Gold Rate on February 20 2025: Rate of 22k 8gm gold again RISES anr

UAE Gold Rate on February 20: Rate of 22k 8gm gold again RISES

PHOTOS Alia Bhatt inspired 7 Moon shape earring design RBA

PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt inspired 7 Moon shape earring design

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon