Explore Bangkok, Pattaya with IRCTC: 6 days, 5 nights tour package

IRCTC has introduced an attractive 6-day, 5-night tour package to Bangkok and Pattaya. The package includes meals, accommodation, and travel insurance. Different charges apply for solo, double, and triple occupancy.

If you are planning to go to Bangkok, this news is very useful for you. IRCTC has introduced a very attractive international tour package, under which you can travel abroad at a low cost. It should be noted that you do not have to worry about anything from food to accommodation. If you are planning to go abroad but are confused about the budget. Now all your worries go away, because IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has introduced a tour package for you at a very low price.

The name of this tour package is Exotic Thailand Ex Jaipur, its code is NJO05. This tour package includes 6 days and 5 nights, under which you will be taken to the amazing tourist destinations of Bangkok and Pattaya. You have to depart from Jaipur International Airport at 7:30 PM on March 27, 2025. You will be given instructions by the IRCTC representative at the airport. Flight number FD131 departs from Jaipur to Bangkok at 11:05 PM.

What is the ticket price?: Accommodation is arranged for you in a star hotel. The cost of breakfast, lunch and dinner is included in this package. An English-speaking guide and travel insurance are also included in this package. If you want to travel alone, you have to spend ₹62845. The charge per person in double and triple sharing is fixed at ₹54710. The charge for a child between 5 and 11 years is ₹51175.

How to book?: You can book the package by visiting the IRCTC website and clicking Book Now. For more information, you can contact these numbers 8595930998, 8595930997, 9001094705.

