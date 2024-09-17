Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Essential tips to prevent ice buildup in your refrigerator

    There are many reasons why your refrigerator might be building up excess ice, from a door not properly closed to a malfunctioning thermostat. To prevent this ice buildup, it's essential to keep your fridge clean, set the temperature correctly, and ensure unobstructed air circulation.

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 1:29 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

    Fridge Clean

    We often see a lot of ice buildup in the freezer of our refrigerators. What is the reason for this? Let's see in this post how to prevent excessive ice buildup. If the refrigerator door is not closed properly, hot air can enter the refrigerator. This can cause excessive ice buildup. When too many items are placed in the refrigerator, it blocks air circulation. This can also cause excessive ice buildup.

    article_image2

    Fridge Clean

    If the thermostat in the refrigerator is damaged, it will overcool the refrigerator, resulting in excessive ice buildup. If the defrosting system is not working properly, excessive ice buildup can occur in the refrigerator. If the refrigerator is set at a very cold temperature, it will cause ice to form. Obstruction in the air vents in the refrigerator will create uneven cooling and ice buildup in the refrigerator. Opening the refrigerator door frequently increases the chances of ice buildup. Well, how to prevent ice buildup in the freezer?

    article_image3

    Both the refrigerator and freezer should be cleaned frequently. Check the temperature of your refrigerator and freezer regularly. Your refrigerator should maintain a temperature of 35 to 42 degrees Fahrenheit, while the freezer should be at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. If the refrigerator is below this recommended temperature, excessive ice will form.

    article_image4

    Defrost type refrigerators often experience ice buildup, but several problems can lead to improper placement. Placing the refrigerator in the right direction is another important thing. If your kitchen does not have an air conditioner, avoid placing the refrigerator in that area. Choose a location that maintains sufficient distance from the wall, making it easier for the refrigerator compressor to cool. To prevent ice buildup, avoid opening your refrigerator and freezer doors frequently. Frequent opening increases the level of humidity, leading to ice buildup.

    article_image5

    Avoid keeping the doors open while deciding on food, and plan effectively to retrieve all items at once to maintain optimal conditions in both the refrigerator and freezer. Check the seal. Check the refrigerator and freezer gaskets for any wet or ice projects, if so it means there is an air leak. It is better to replace the gasket if necessary.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully NTI

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches NTI

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival NTI

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival

    Signs your child may be experiencing anxiety: Key indicators to watch for NTI

    Signs your child may be experiencing anxiety: Key indicators to watch for

    Check you daily horoscope: September 17, 2024 - Difficult day for Virgo, good day for Sagittarius and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 17, 2024 - Difficult day for Virgo, good day for Sagittarius and more

    Recent Stories

    Kapil Sharma gets candid: 'Main armed forces mein hota agar comedian nahi hota' RTM

    Kapil Sharma gets candid: ‘Main armed forces mein hota agar comedian nahi hota’

    hockey India vs China: Asian Champions Trophy final match preview and live streaming details scr

    India vs China: Asian Champions Trophy final match preview and live streaming details

    Love Aishwarya Rai? Sri Lankan artist creates doll based on actress look at Anant Ambani's wedding (Photos) RBA

    Love Aishwarya Rai? Sri Lankan artist creates doll based on actress look at Anant Ambani's wedding (Photos)

    Kodagu tourism struggles as infrastructure issues leave tourists disappointed vkp

    Kodagu tourism struggles as infrastructure issues leave tourists disappointed

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches Swachhata Pakhwada 'Swachhata Hi Seva' on PM Narendra Modi's birthday anr

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches Swachhata Pakhwada 'Swachhata Hi Seva' on PM Narendra Modi's birthday

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon