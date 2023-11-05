Espresso to endurance: Science behind coffee's surprising benefits
A start to daily morning activities without coffee is impossible for many. Drinking coffee has it's share of benefits. Let's know why coffee has become such an important drink in our daily lives
Source of Energy
The Caffeine in coffee is a natural stimulant.It helps combat alertness and fatigue by blocking adenosine which is responsible for promoting sleep
Cognitive Function
It enhances cognitive functions like memory, mood and concentration. it helps one stay focussed and alert
Antioxidant Properties
Coffee is a very important source of anti-oxidants, It helps protect cells that has been damaged by free radicals
Reduced Risk of Certain Diseases
Regular, moderate consumption of coffee is medically associated with the reduced risk of certain diseases like Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, type 2 diabetes, and some types of cancer