    Espresso to endurance: Science behind coffee's surprising benefits

    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    A start to daily morning activities without coffee is impossible for many. Drinking coffee has it's share of benefits. Let's know why coffee has become such an important drink in our daily lives

    article_image1

    Pixabay

    article_image2

    Source of Energy

    The Caffeine in coffee is a natural stimulant.It helps combat alertness and fatigue by blocking adenosine which is responsible for promoting sleep

    article_image3

    Cognitive Function

    It enhances cognitive functions like memory, mood and concentration. it helps one stay focussed and alert

    article_image4

    Antioxidant Properties

    Coffee is a very important source of anti-oxidants, It helps protect cells that has been damaged by free radicals

    article_image5

    Reduced Risk of Certain Diseases

    Regular, moderate consumption of coffee is medically associated with the reduced risk of certain diseases like Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, type 2 diabetes, and some types of cancer

