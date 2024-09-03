Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Driving Tips: Effective ways to ensure legal standards and road safety

    Ensure legal compliance and road safety by avoiding open alcohol bottles, weapons, tinted windows, outdated number plates, and invalid driving licenses.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 10:50 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    Neglecting vehicle compliance can lead to fines and legal trouble. For smooth travel and to avoid complications, always ensure your vehicle meets legal standards, whether for daily commutes or long-distance trips.

    article_image2

    Adhere to Speed Limits

    Exceeding speed limits is a serious offense in India. Authorities use speed cameras and radar to enforce these limits, with fines and possible license suspension for violators. Obeying speed regulations ensures safety and avoids penalties.


     

    article_image3

    Avoid Unauthorized Parking

    Parking in restricted areas or spaces reserved for specific purposes can result in fines or towing. Always check for signs indicating parking rules to prevent violations and potential penalties, including hefty fines and inconvenience.

    article_image4

    Use Seat Belts Properly

    Drivers and passengers alike must always use seat belts. Fines may result from breaking seat belt laws. For reasons of safety and regulatory compliance, every passenger in the car must be securely restrained.

     

    article_image5

    Follow Traffic Signal Rules

    Running red lights or ignoring traffic signals can lead to significant fines and legal consequences. Adhering to traffic signal rules ensures safety and helps avoid penalties, contributing to smoother traffic flow and law compliance.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for September 3, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 3, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: September 3, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: September 3, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Who is Jasdeep Singh Gill, the new head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas? gcw

    Who is Jasdeep Singh Gill, the new head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas?

    Monsoon in India: How to keep towels, bedsheets odor-free during rainy season RBA

    Monsoon in India: How to keep towels, bedsheets odor-free during rainy season

    Landslides in Vijayawada and Kerala: What is it? Definition, types, causes, effects and prevention RBA

    Landslides in Vijayawada and Kerala: What is it? Definition, types, causes, effects and prevention

    Recent Stories

    Here how Katrina Kaif reacted to Deepika Padukone's glamourous pregnancy photoshoot with Ranveer Singh RBA

    Here's how Katrina Kaif reacted to Deepika Padukone's glamourous pregnancy photoshoot with Ranveer Singh

    tennis Jannik Sinner net worth: Italian tennis player's prize money, earnings and endorsements scr

    Jannik Sinner net worth: Italian tennis star's earnings

    Kutte ki maut marogey....', AP Dhillon threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang for featuring Salman Khan in song ATG

    'Kutte ki maut marogey....', AP Dhillon threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang for featuring Salman Khan in song

    Netflix Series IC 814 Controversy: Centre discusses OTT regulation in Parliament amid backlash over series, Read more NTI

    Netflix Series IC 814 Controversy: Centre discusses OTT regulation in Parliament amid backlash over series

    Weather woes in Chennai: Rainfall and thunderstorms lead to train cancellations AJR

    Weather woes in Chennai: Rainfall and thunderstorms lead to train cancellations

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon