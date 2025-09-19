Drinking Turmeric Water Daily? Check Out These Hidden Health Issues
Turmeric Water Side Effects: Drinking turmeric water in the morning is often seen as a health booster, but excessive or long-term use may lead to hidden liver issues and other side effects.
Benefits of Turmeric
Some drink fenugreek water, others lemon water. Drinking turmeric water in the morning is a trend. Rich in curcumin, it's known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.
For Health and Vitality
Daily turmeric water can aid digestion, improve skin, boost heart function, and reduce inflammation. It's often recommended for morning use to promote overall health and vitality.
Potential Risks and Side Effects
However, it's vital to be aware of potential side effects and drink it in moderation. Let's explore the risks and side effects of a morning turmeric water habit.
1. Gastrointestinal Issues
Curcumin can treat indigestion like omeprazole, but high doses may cause nausea, stomach pain, or acid reflux. While often mild, these symptoms can be bothersome for some.
2. Blood Thinning
PubMed research shows curcumin can increase bleeding time (APTT/PT). This blood-thinning effect raises bleeding risks, especially for those on thinners or with bleeding disorders.
3. Iron Absorption
Turmeric can block iron absorption by 20-90%, potentially causing deficiency. People with low iron should use it cautiously and consult a doctor before taking high doses.
4. Liver Toxicity
High-dose turmeric supplements, especially enhanced ones, are linked to liver damage. A study reported 10 cases of liver injury, one fatal. Use with caution if you have liver issues.
5. Allergic Reaction
Turmeric can cause allergic reactions like rashes or contact dermatitis. If you experience redness, itching, or swelling, stop use and see a doctor.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Always consult a doctor before changing your health routine.